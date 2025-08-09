4 Mistakes WWE Made on the SmackDown After SummerSlam

The latest episode of SmackDown opened with John Cena addressing his SummerSlam weekend. He thanked the fans for the journey before addressing that he wasn't afraid of Brock Lesnar. Lesnar did not appear.

Cena dared anyone in the back to come out, and Logan Paul answered his challenge. Charlotte Flair had birthday gifts for Alexa Bliss, but made it more about herself.

The pairing is actually doing wonders for The Queen. The Wyatt Sicks addressed the tag team division while JC Mateo and Talla Tonga defeated the Motor City Machine Guns.

Some segments worked while others had some issues. WWE made the next four mistakes on SmackDown after SummerSlam.

#4. Jacob Fatu is absent from SmackDown

Despite losing a Steel Cage match to Solo Sikoa and not regaining the US Title at SummerSlam, Jacob Fatu stood tall and looked strong after the showdown.

The Samoan Werewolf hit several moonsaults, including one off the top of the cage, on Mateo and Tonga Loa as Sikoa and Talla Tonga retreated.

Fatu wasn't badly beaten or destroyed during the match, so it was odd that he didn't show up on SmackDown in some capacity.

He could have answered Sikoa's challenge since he walked away relatively unscathed at SummerSlam. It's hard to feature every star each week, but he is one of the most over stars in WWE today.

#3. Massively uneven spotlight on Women's Champions

Giulia beat Zelina Vega on last week's SmackDown, while Tiffany Stratton toppled Jade Cargill at SummerSlam. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won the Women's Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam and successfully retained them on RAW.

SmackDown didn't feature all women's champions equally, as Giulia and Stratton were relegated to the same segment backstage. Jade Cargill wanted another title shot despite trying to pin the champ in the ropes.

Each star claimed they'd win in another potential showdown. Giulia and Kiana James then briefly talked with The Storm, but she wasn't listening. Flair and Bliss had three separate segments on SmackDown.

They shared a brief backstage interaction, with The Queen claiming she had a birthday present for her tag partner. The tag champs had an entire in-ring segment, and Flair then beat Chelsea Green in a match.

#2. Solo Sikoa loses more credibility with an impromptu loss to Sami Zayn

Solo Sikoa took the mic after his MFTs dispatched the Motor City Machine Guns. He claimed there wasn't anyone on the roster who wanted to challenge him for the US Title, but that wasn't true. It's just who they want to book at the moment.

Sami Zayn answered the challenge since SmackDown emanated from Montreal, Quebec, Canada this week. The Underdog of the Underground withstood interference from three other stars before rolling Sikoa up for the win.

Sikoa won at SummerSlam but immediately lost his first match after the big premium live event. His credibility keeps dwindling further, and the fact that he's holding the US Title diminishes its prestige.

#1. John Cena vs. Logan Paul at Clash in Paris

John Cena's Retirement Tour has had more ups than downs. After SmackDown's opening segment, one huge down can be added to the pile. Logan Paul interrupted Cena's promo, but declined to face the 17-time champ in Montreal.

The Maverick contradicted himself minutes later after his match with Cena was set for Clash in Paris. Because he attacked Cena with Drew McIntyre, the two sides squared off in the main event.

Instead of using one of his precious few PLE appearances on a former rival or bigger name, Cena is facing Logan Paul at Clash in Paris.

Cena has limited dates left and has many other intriguing opponents he could face instead of The Maverick. Seth Rollins, McIntyre, AJ Styles, Gunther, Bron Breakker, or even Roman Reigns are all more enticing opponents.

