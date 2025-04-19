4 mistakes WWE made on the SmackDown before WrestleMania 41

The recent episode of WWE SmackDown marked the final weekly show before the long-awaited WrestleMania 41 event this weekend. While the recent Friday show featured some exciting segments and matches that added hype for The Show of Shows, it also had some moments that weren't the most popular among fans.

Ad

The final WWE SmackDown before WrestleMania 41 opened with a promo from Seth Rollins, where he called out Roman Reigns and CM Punk ahead of their triple threat main event this Saturday. Other names featured in the recent Friday show were Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and another confrontation between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. Although the recent show had segments that further built the tension for the weekend event, some unpopular decisions were still made.

Ad

Trending

In this list, we will look at four mistakes WWE made on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#4. Former champion's elimination at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was received poorly

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was held after Seth Rollins' opening segment on the recent Friday show. Many praised this year's match due to the entertainment factor and storylines it touched upon, like Chad Gable's feud with the luchadors, Carmelo Hayes and The Miz's rising partnership, and even the callback to Melo vs. Andrade. However, Karrion Kross' elimination was one that many didn't enjoy.

Carmelo Hayes won the annual battle royal, which was received well by fans watching at home and even the crowd. However, the former NXT Champion's elimination received an audible boo from the audience. Aside from the fact that he has been picking up some interest as WWE's "poison" and social media call-outs, Kross is also from Las Vegas, Nevada, the location of WrestleMania 41 weekend. Since Kross wasn't featured this weekend, it would have been better to see him longer in the match or possibly even last until the final five.

Ad

#3. A major title match won't be featured at WrestleMania 41 but on next week's SmackDown instead

Expand Tweet

Ad

One title match scheduled for WrestleMania 41 Night One is War Raiders vs. The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship, which wasn't the most popular decision. Many believe that the SmackDown Tag Team roster also deserved a spot at 'Mania, as there had been more traction from their side. In the recent episode, the mistake of leaving them from the PLE became more evident.

The Street Profits defended the Tag Team titles against MCMG on the recent SmackDown, but the match ended with interference from #DIY, who also stole the gold from the champions. After Nick Aldis caught up with them, the general manager announced that the three teams will compete in a TLC match next week. Fans in attendance and at home expressed their disdain about the bout taking place next week instead of 'Mania this weekend.

Ad

#2. Carmelo Hayes vs Andrade proved once again why they deserved to be at WrestleMania 41

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned above, the call back between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes' late 2024 seven-series match feud took place again on the recent Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, as they were the final two competitors for this year. Despite it only being a short exchange, the duo proved why their bouts are praised.

Andrade and Carmelo's exclusion from 'Mania, despite always delivering exciting matches on the Friday show, did not sit well with fans. After the fan reception tonight from their exchange, it further proved that it should have happened at WrestleMania.

Ad

#1. Rey Mysterio shouldn't have been in action on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41

Many superstars with a match this weekend appeared on the recent Friday show, but only for short brawls and some segments. However, that wasn't the case for Rey Mysterio, and it may have cost him.

The Hall of Famer teamed up with Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix tonight against American Made in a six-man tag team match. Unfortunately, Mysterio was seemingly injured, putting his bout against El Grande American this weekend on the rocks. If anything, Rey should have just been supporting Lee and Rey from ringside, where he can still get physical with Gable, the rumored El Grande.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More