4 New challengers for Seth Rollins after WWE Crown Jewel

Seth Rollins has all the reasons to rejoice after defeating Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel PLE in Perth, Australia. The Visionary went dirty and cunningly used a Rolex watch to knock out Cody in the closing moments of the match.After this match, Rollins will focus on his next step in WWE, which will be defending his World Heavyweight Championship. However, his next opponent hasn't been finalized.In this listicle, we will list four new challengers for Seth Rollins after WWE Crown Jewel PLE. #4 CM PunkCM Punk's tale with Seth Rollins is far from getting over. The Visionary literally stole the title from Punk at SummerSlam two months back, after faking an injury. Punk is certainly going to go after him to get the title back. The two squared off inside the ring in a Mixed Tag Team match at WWE Wrestlepalooza, with their wives also wrestling alongside them. And now, it is rumored that The Straight Edge Superstar will challenge Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event show on November 1, 2025, next month. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, CM Punk will headline the show against Rollins at SNME in Salt Lake City.#3 LA KnightLA Knight has all the reasons to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Technically, he was the last superstar to pin Rollins in a singles match at SNME on July 12, 2025. It has also been rumored that The Megastar could also be involved in a triple threat match with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at SNME. The former United States Champion competed against Rollins, Punk, and Jey Uso in a Fatal-4 Way match at Clash in Paris PLE, but lost after Becky Lynch spoiled the party. Therefore, in case Punk doesn't show up on RAW this week, it could be Knight challenging Punk for the title.#2 Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther The Ring General could also be Rollins' next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship. Gunther has been absent since losing the title to CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025. He was reportedly injured during the match and was written off TV for the same reason. The Australian scion can make a return as a babyface on RAW this week and challenge the entire Vision. Since he didn't get a rematch after losing the title, Gunther can ask the RAW General Manager, Adam Pearce, to give him one against Seth Rollins at SNME. Pearce can then make the match official.#1 Brock LesnarBrock Lesnar could also be Seth Rollins' next challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. In fact, The Beast appears as the top superstar to remove Rollins as the champion. Lesnar's entry into the storyline with The Vision falls perfectly in line with Paul Heyman's objectives in WWE.Heyman can align with Lesnar and betray The Visionary at SNME to make Lesnar a world champion. He may then bring on The Beast as the new leader of The Vision, thus kicking out Seth Rollins. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRollins and Heyman haven't been on the same page for the past few days. The two have hit a rough patch, with Seth clearly suspecting Heyman of something. It may well be the Wiseman's recent interactions with Lesnar that might have unerved The Architect. Therefore, Lesnar is poised to be the top challenger to Seth's current World Heavyweight Championship.