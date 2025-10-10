4 reasons why Seth Rollins walked out on Paul Heyman ahead of WWE Crown Jewel

By Subhasish Deb
Modified Oct 10, 2025 11:45 GMT
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman [Image Source: WWE's YouTube]

Seth Rollins is set to face Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship tomorrow night at Crown Jewel. A day before WWE takes over the RAC Arena, the company hosted a Kickoff Show for the fans that featured The Visionary and his faction. However, in a shocking turn of events, the World Heavyweight Champion simply walked off the stage when it was his turn to speak.

That moment sparked controversy over the internet as fans are now wondering why The Architect stormed away from the stage suddenly without uttering a word. What makes it even more interesting is that he walked out on Paul Heyman. The Oracle was seen in shock as it indicated that Heyman had no idea about what was going on in Rollins' mind.

Let's discuss four reasons why Seth Rollins walked out on Paul Heyman ahead of WWE Crown Jewel:

#4. Deep-seated self-doubt about beating Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins will face Cody Rhodes in their fourth televised match tomorrow night at Crown Jewel. WWE is advertising it as one of the biggest matches of the year to determine who is the best champion. Therefore, it creates a must-win situation for both, especially for Rollins, who has a 0-3 streak against The American Nightmare. He currently has a chip on his back as he cannot afford to lose.

Rhodes has been constantly pointing out that The Visionary has never even come close to beating him, despite having all the talent in the world. As a result, self-doubts have started to grip Seth Rollins' mind about his abilities and whether he has what it takes to defeat the Undisputed WWE Champion. Rollins walked out at the Crown Jewel Kickoff, perhaps to avoid any questions about his mental state before the match.

#3. Paul Heyman's blunt warning of humiliation and loss on RAW

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins asked The Oracle what would happen if he lost to Cody Rhodes this time. Without any filter, Paul Heyman made it clear that he would lose respect in the locker room. The Hall of Famer added that it could be the most humiliating losses of The Visionary's career. Heyman also injected a premonition in Seth's mind about leaving him if he loses to Rhodes.

The Oracle's blunt warning might have hurt the 39-year-old ahead of his Crown Jewel match. It is possible that the former Shield member might not want to talk to Paul Heyman until he beats The American Nightmare. Therefore, Rollins may have decided to walk out on Heyman and his stablemates to avoid any interactions for the time being.

#2. Premonition of losing The Vision

During the segment on this week's RAW, Paul Heyman also told Seth Rollins that if he fails to defeat Cody Rhodes, it might crumble the whole foundation of his faction. The Oracle said that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed might start doubting Rollins' vision for the future. Therefore, it might have created a sense of paranoia within the World Heavyweight Champion.

Over the past weeks, Seth Rollins has been doing things solo, hinting that he is losing that dependence on The Vision. As a result, he may have a premonition of losing control over The Vision. Rollins might likely doubt the allegiance of Heyman, Breakker, and Reed ahead of his Crown Jewel match. With such a psyche, The Architect might have been anxious as ever and decided to walk away.

#1. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman may be creating a facade

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman are two of the biggest manipulators in WWE history. With their cunning minds, they have managed to turn decisions in their favor at WrestleMania 41 and SummerSlam 2025. Hence, there is a high possibility that Rollins and Heyman might have been creating a facade this time too, to keep their actual plan under wraps.

It is plausible that the World Heavyweight Champion might have walked off the stage only to make it look like there is some problem between him and Paul Heyman. However, when the time comes, The Oracle might pull off another ruse with The Visionary, this time to defeat Cody Rhodes for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship in Perth.

Subhasish Deb

Subhasish Deb

Twitter icon

Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.

Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.

Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling.

