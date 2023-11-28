4 NXT stars who CM Punk must face in his 2nd WWE run

CM Punk has recently returned to WWE in 2023, a completely different landscape from how he left it in 2014. Unlike before, NXT has leveled into a proper brand with an impressive set of stars as part of its roster. Some main roster stars journey into the brand occasionally, and vice versa.

One main roster star who also frequents the brand is Dominik Mysterio, the NXT North American Champion.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and The Undertaker have also visited the developmental brand this year. With this in mind, there's also a possibility that Punk could also be one of the stars that would visit them and even meet some of its stars.

#4. CM Punk could humble a former NXT Champion

Expand Tweet

One star who could be considered the face of the brand is Bron Breakker, a former NXT Champion who has seen better days. He previously squared off with The Undertaker after claiming he was the only bada*s person of the brand, and he could experience a similar scenario.

Bron could proclaim that he was the actual Best in the World, and Punk would come out and put him in his place as a way to humble the younger star. The RAW star could use this as a teaching moment for Breakker and even advise him to tone down his attitude.

#3. An NXT star wasn't too happy on CM Punk's initial arrival backstage on RAW in 2023

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest wrestling news this year was CM Punk's return, which happened twice. Before the Survivor Series, it was shared that he was backstage on RAW in April while they were in Chicago. This news wasn't received well by NXT star Dijak.

The 36-year-old stated that while people were focusing on Punk backstage, many hardworking superstars were also present who worked every week for fans. Interestingly, this could already light a path for a minor face-off.

Punk could visit the brand and be confronted by Dijak, who could calm him into a hypocrite. It's also possible that the former AEW star could confront the NXT star regarding his initial comments.

#2. NXT star calls out newly returned star

Expand Tweet

Punk already had some enemies in the company before returning this month. While many are interested in fighting him due to bad blood, Javier Bernal has other plans.

"Big Bod Javi" is one of the new up-and-coming stars of the developmental brand, who also wrestled at NXT Level Up. After Punk's recent WWE RAW promo, Javier quickly expressed his desire to prove himself against the Best in the World.

Unlike the rest of the stars in this list, Javier is still making a name for himself, and being exposed to someone like Punk could help elevate his character.

#1. The Best in the World could meet the brand's best

Expand Tweet

CM Punk prides himself as the Best in the World, in the ring, on the mic, on commentary, and much more. With this in mind, it's only fitting that he meets the brand's current champion.

Ilja Dragunov has proven himself a top performer even without capturing the NXT Championship. Despite this, he remains humble and motivated on the weekly shows.

Due to his character, CM Punk could take notice. In this way, Ilja could further prove himself to have the heart of a champion and help his character once it debuts on the main roster.