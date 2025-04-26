4 opponents for Aleister Black following his WWE return on SmackDown 

Aleister Black is back in WWE! After weeks of teasers, the former NXT Champion made his presence known during Friday Night SmackDown last night, and he did so in an impactful way.

Black interrupted The Miz's rant in the ring regarding missing out on The Show of Shows this year. He was then immediately greeted by a returning star with his Black Mass kick, levelling the former World Champion and WrestleMania headliner.

Since then, it has been announced that the dark and moody Aleister Black will be going one-on-one against The Miz next week. The eerie superstar will undoubtedly come out on top, but it does raise some questions as to who he could compete against in the future.

This article will take a look at four opponents Black could potentially have now that he's back in World Wrestling Entertainment. This includes top champions and a star who will likely become a title holder on the main roster in time.

Below are four opponents for Aleister Black following his WWE return on SmackDown.

#4. A match against Carmelo Hayes is a no-brainer

Carmelo Hayes is one of the best wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion. While on the developmental brand, he held both the NXT Championship and the North American Title. He joined WWE's main roster full-time last year, but remains one of NXT's greatest stars. The history books will look fondly upon his time on the brand.

The A-Champ has recently aligned himself with The Miz, although he doesn't quite appear to be as into it as The Miz is. Still, their alliance has worked out, as Melo won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WWE WrestleMania, with a little help from the A-Lister.

Given that Black has targeted The Miz, it seems like a future match with Carmelo Hayes is a no-brainer. Hayes being the end game of this angle could be a lot of fun, and the two would probably put on an absolutely stellar match.

#3. Jacob Fatu vs. Aleister Black could be special

Jacob Fatu is one of the most impressive stars in wrestling today. He is a powerhouse and a brute, but he's also shockingly athletic. He can slam someone as easily as he can do a jumping Moonsault. The big man also has an incredible level of charisma. Fatu is truly a special talent.

The Samoan Werewolf is the reigning WWE United States Champion. He won the title at WrestleMania 41, and now several stars are gunning for the gold, including Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and potentially Damian Priest.

However, they might not be the only ones in the fray. Aleister Black never won gold on the main roster in the Stamford-based promotion. That could change if he targets Fatu. Together, the two could put on something truly special and memorable, as they are incredibly talented, not to mention their aura.

#2. He could challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena is one of the all-time greats. He is a 17-time World Champion in WWE, which is more than any other superstar ever. Previously, he was tied at 16 with Ric Flair, but broke that record at WrestleMania 41 when he defeated Cody Rhodes.

The Face That Runs The Place won't be slowing down. Now, he is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash in St. Louis. Supposing he retains, Cena will then need a new opponent.

Instead of Aleister Black chasing after the United States Championship, he could try to win the World Title. The dark and moody star battling John Cena for the gold would be fascinating to watch.

#1. Aleister Black vs. Cody Rhodes could be huge on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has been a top dog in World Wrestling Entertainment for several years now. He has been involved in the main event of The Show of Shows for the past three years, though he came up short in all but one of those bouts.

As noted in the previous entry, Cody lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. Fans expected some kind of response from The American Nightmare on SmackDown, but he did not appear. This could mean there's no direction for Rhodes after his defeat.

If that's the case, Black and Rhodes could renew their AEW rivalry in World Wrestling Entertainment. The two battling it out on the biggest stage would obviously get far more attention than when they were feuding in the relatively smaller promotion, which would be a win for both men.

