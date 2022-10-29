4 opponents for Ronda Rousey at WWE Crown Jewel 2022

SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey could prove to be a valuable addition to the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 proceedings. The premium live event on Saturday, November 5 only has multiple title matches on its card.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against 'The Maverick' Logan Paul. The Undisputed Tag Team Championships will be on the line as The Usos are set to fight The Brawling Brutes. Bayley will challenge Bianca Belair in a Last Woman Standing match for the Raw Women's Championship.

Ronda Rousey is the current SmackDown Women's Champion. The Rowdy One has the capability to put on thrilling high-profile matches on the big stages. Seven matches are currently on the card for Crown Jewel 2022. A dominant champion, Rousey may find herself on the flight to Saudi Arabia as a last-minute addition.

This list will explore four potential opponents for Ronda Rousey at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

#4. Lacey Evans

Both Rousey and Lacey Evans are mainstays on the SmackDown women's roster. Yet, they haven't had a one-on-one match inside the ring. Lacey has been stuck in the mid-card for some time while Rousey is making ripples as a dominant heel champion.

In 2018, Lacey Evans was amongst the first female wrestlers to perform in Saudi Arabia. She hasn't performed at the Crown Jewel event since. The promotion should push Evans into the title picture and relive her historic feat at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. They could also get a new rival for Ronda.

One way the former U.S. Marine could punch herself into the championship match is by defeating Liv Morgan. The Miracle Kid is the favorite to compete against Rousey, but Lacey Evans could pull off a shocking twist.

#3. Natalya

Prior to Liv Morgan's Money in the Bank cash-in, Natalya and the UFC Hall of Famer were engrossed in a heated rivalry that showed much promise. It got to a point where both rivals even took personal shots at each other on social media.

Unfortunately, Natalya disappeared from the hunt for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Morgan successfully used her MITB briefcase and got involved in a feud with Ronda Rousey. The whole division now revolves around them.

Liv Morgan is currently in an 'extreme' development phase. While the company continues to back the Miracle Kid, they can revert to Ronda vs. Natalya at Crown Jewel 2022. The battle between the two heels sounds as a promising experiment.

#2. Liv Morgan

The groundwork for a prominent high-profile feud has already been laid. Liv Morgan's newfound brutal instincts are in contrast to her previous 'sneaky winner' self. She is still the top babyface on SmackDown and another fight with the top villain is inevitable.

Rousey's fights with Morgan have exceeded expectations most of the time. Even their controversial showdown at SummerSlam played a huge part in their storyline massively. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 could develop another layer to their rivalry.

The hype for Charlotte Flair's return has died down significantly. WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is a good time for Triple H to re-introduce the 12-time champion and catch the audience off-guard. Expect major shenanigans after The Queen's potential return.

#1. Emma vs. Ronda Rousey at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 could be a cracker of a match

Tenille Dashwood, popularly known as Emma, recently returned to accept Rousey's open challenge on SmackDown. This marked her first appearance in the promotion since her release in 2017.

Will Emma straightaway get into the title picture against The Baddest Woman on the Planet? Chances are that she might. The 33-year old wrestling veteran has been part of multiple high-profile matches during her time in Impact Wrestling. She has the potential to put on a great show at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Emma could avenge her recent defeat at the hands of Rowdy Ronda at the upcoming event. This will add her to the brewing rivalry between Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey. Shayna Baszler and Natalya may also find themselves in the mix.

A Fatal-5-Way for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Survivor Series would be a blockbuster for the ages.

