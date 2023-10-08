4 possible consequences for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa after their loss at WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Fastlane took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, last night. Michael Cole announced over 14,000 fans were in attendance for the five-match spectacle.

One of the most interesting bouts at Fastlane witnessed a never-before-seen team unite. John Cena and LA Knight joined forces to battle Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline with Paul Heyman in the tandem's corner.

The two teams had a spirited, back-and-forth fight. In the end, however, the popular team of Knight and Cena were too much for Sikoa and Uso to handle. Jimmy ultimately lost to the babyface duo, much to the chagrin of both Solo and Paul.

Of course, there will be hell to pay for the duo once Roman Reigns makes his presence felt. The Tribal Chief is set to return to television at next week's Friday Night SmackDown. In this article, we will look at a handful of ways both Jimmy and Solo may be punished for their big-time loss at Fastlane.

Below are four possible consequences for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa after their loss at WWE Fastlane 2023.

#4. Both men could be on probation following their loss at WWE Fastlane 2023

Roman Reigns isn't often called a fair or reasonable man. His manipulation and aggression towards his family and members of The Bloodline is what arguably caused the stable to struggle and lose members such as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn.

Still, there's a chance that The Tribal Chief will take it easy on his cousins upon his impending return to WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will certainly address their actions, but he may be more reasonable than many expect.

He could simply put the two on probation. Roman can let the former champions know that if they mess up again, the consequences will be far worse. Of course, this reaction feels the most unlikely given Reigns' temper.

#3. Jimmy Uso may not be allowed back in The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso on SmackDown.

An interesting aspect of Friday Night SmackDown since Roman Reign took a break from appearing on WWE television has been the tale of Jimmy Uso. With his brother on RAW, Jimmy is seemingly looking to create his own identity, but he's also trying to get back in with The Bloodline.

He considers himself part of the group, but for now, he is yet to be officially accepted back into the fold. Paul Heyman made it clear that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will decide Jimmy's fate.

Upon returning to SmackDown, The Tribal Chief may see Jimmy's constant losses and poor behavior and ultimately punish him exclusively, allowing Solo Sikoa to get away with his own failure. Instead, Roman may ban Jimmy from The Bloodline once and for all, which would dramatically shake things up for Uso.

#2. Roman Reigns could reveal that neither star will be the new Right Hand Man of The Tribal Chief

The Right Hand Man is a title that was once held by Jey Uso. In theory, the role meant that the person would be Roman Reigns' closest confidant. The individual would be The Tribal Chief's number two.

Not only that, but The Right Hand Man would theoretically one day enjoy the spoils of being The Tribal Chief. This could, at least in theory, lead to them becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion while also controlling the family. With Jey gone from the group, there's been a constant discussion regarding who will take up the mantle.

When Roman Reigns returns to WWE programming, he could punish his cousins for losing by revealing that neither star will be his next "Right Hand Man." That spot could then go to someone outside of the family, such as Bron Breakker or even Jacob Fatu or Zilla Fatu if they sign with the promotion down the line.

#1. The Tribal Chief may attack both men

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

As noted, it is possible that Roman Reigns will use his words to punish Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week. While it could certainly happen, it may not be the most likely course of action.

Roman is surely furious that his The Bloodline has been crumbling. Seeing his cousins lose and become a mockery will only make his harsh temper flare up even worse. That could mean bad news for the two brothers.

Reigns may end up attacking both Solo and Jimmy on SmackDown. A vicious beatdown to both men could either teach them a lesson or, alternatively, boot both of them out of The Bloodline for good.

