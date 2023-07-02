4 possible directions for The Usos following their massive win at WWE Money in the Bank 2023 - tag team gold, new team to attack?

The Usos have had an incredible few years in WWE, but 2023 may be the best one yet. They began the year as the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Not only that, but their reign as the champions of the division was historic, as it was the longest tag team title reign in the company's history.

Beyond that, they've been involved in several big main events. After joining The Bloodline, they started as stooges who would interfere on behalf of Roman Reigns. Later they ended up headlining Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 in a tag team bout and then did the same at Money in the Bank.

Not only were Jimmy and Jey Uso in the main event of Money in the Bank 2023, but the twins defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in an incredible bout. This was the biggest win of their career and a moment to be proud of.

Now that the greatest tag team in the company's history stood tall in the main event of the PLE in London, England, fans are already curious about what's next. Will The Bloodline saga continue? Could gold be on the horizon?

Below are four possible directions for The Usos following their massive win at WWE Money in the Bank 2023.

#4. The Usos could convert Solo Sikoa to their side

Diego Loveridge @diego_loveridge



Greeted by huge “Solo” chants.



This just got interesting



#SmackDown The Usos saying Solo is the next Tribal ChiefGreeted by huge “Solo” chants.This just got interesting The Usos saying Solo is the next Tribal Chief 👀Greeted by huge “Solo” chants.This just got interesting#SmackDown https://t.co/FXQKN5dCTX

Solo Sikoa is the dominant and imposing younger brother of The Usos. He started off his WWE career on NXT but joined the main roster at Clash at the Castle 2022. He has been affiliated with The Bloodline ever since.

While many see Solo Sikoa as a top star for the future, Roman Reigns seemingly doesn't agree. When Jimmy and Jey suggested Solo could be the next Tribal Chief, Reigns belly laughed at the mere thought of it. Clearly, his older brothers are more supportive than his cousin.

The Usos still have love for their younger brother despite the war they went through at WWE Money in the Bank PLE. The former WWE Unified Tag Team Champions may spend the next few weeks and months trying to get through to him in an attempt to save Solo from Roman and reunite the sibling trio. Whether it will work or not remains to be seen.

#3. The twins could challenge for the Unified Tag Team Titles

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

As noted, The Usos were the Unified RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions to start the year off. Unfortunately for the popular duo, they lost the coveted tag team gold at WWE WrestleMania 39 against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The Owens-Zayn tandem have been successful in the wake of their big victory. They successfully defended their belts in a rematch with The Usos and even recently defeated Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, collectively known as Pretty Deadly.

The Usos may opt to renew their rivalry with the Canadian duo in an attempt to regain the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles. Could The Usos win now that Roman Reigns is no longer in their hair? Or could his words regarding them needing him to succeed in the ring turn true? It would be an interesting story to witness.

#2. Jey Uso could challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

While the pair chasing tag team gold could be exciting, the WWE Universe wants to see something different from The Usos. More specifically, they want to see something different from Jey Uso.

Main Event Jey Uso has often been teased by WWE but it has rarely been delivered on. He had some big matches with Roman almost three years ago and even won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Beyond that, he hasn't had much of a singles run.

Now is the time for World Wrestling Entertainment to pull the trigger and once again put Jey in the spotlight. He pinned Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank 2023, so the two battling for Roman's title could be a great bout for SummerSlam in Detroit. Who wouldn't want to see Jey vs. Roman one more time?

#1. Paul Heyman could recruit a team to try to take out The Usos

Paul Heyman

An interesting twist in the destruction of The Bloodline has been where The Usos' loyalty lays. While the pair did attack Roman Reigns thanks to his verbal, emotional, and physical abuse, they still have love for The Tribal Chief.

On WWE SmackDown, the pair made it clear that they could one day forgive Roman. They could certainly forgive Solo. The one person they have no love for, however, is Paul Heyman. The Wiseman to Roman Reigns is at odds with the twins, but he may have a plan up his sleeve on how to deal with it.

Paul Heyman may potentially recruit a tag team to attack and take out Jimmy and Jey once and for all. He could look to NXT and pick up The Dyad or The Creed Brothers. He could look to AOP or another team formerly working for the company. Regardless, he may lead an assault on the twins on behalf of Roman Reigns.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes