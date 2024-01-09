4 possible opponents for Cody Rhodes before WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes could have a rocky road ahead of him leading to WWE WrestleMania 40. A significant amount of fans wish to see him to finish his story by main-eventing The Show of Shows, winning the Undisputed Championship, and defeating Roman Reigns. However, he will have to face other challengers before we get to the Grandest Stage.

While Cody has set his sights on Roman, The Rock recently returned and expressed his interest in being The Head of the Table. With this in mind, Rhodes may have to encounter other names to solidify himself as a deserving opponent for The Tribal Chief.

For this list, we will look at four names that could feud with Cody Rhodes en route to WWE WrestleMania 40.

#4. Cody Rhodes wants to wrestle one of the greatest of all time

One legend who has expressed their uncertainty regarding their time in the wrestling ring is John Cena. In recent years he has primarily focused on his Hollywood career but still returns to the Stamford-based promotion sporadically, participating in short feuds and matches when he can.

Cody previously expressed that he asked Cena to consider having a match between them in the future. Since The Cenation Leader may be nearing his retirement, this could be one of his last matches and "pass the torch" to Rhodes about being the new face that runs the place.

#3. Cody Rhodes was attacked during live events in the latter parts of 2023

One of the true workhorses of last year was unsurprisingly Rhodes, who provided memorable moments with fans even at non-televised events. While he mainly leaves a positive light, there was a time in September of last year when he was randomly attacked by Omos during house shows.

The Nigerian Giant has been away from WWE programming for a while, and he may be preparing to set up his new character against Cody. In this way, Rhodes could further showcase his strength and determination, while Omos could share the spotlight with a top star like Rhodes.

#2. Cody Rhodes could face a top star in his home country

Elimination Chamber is just one of the Premium Live Events set before WrestleMania 40. The aforementioned show will take place on February 24, 2024, at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. One star that fans are expecting to show is Australia's very own Grayson Waller.

The 33-year-old is the host of The Grayson Waller Effect, and he could have Cody as a guest weeks before Elimination Chamber. Due to the former's brash attitude, he could offend Rhodes and set up a match in Australia.

#1. Cody Rhodes could be the way to set up a WrestleMania 40 feud

As mentioned earlier, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is one of the favorite matches to take place at WrestleMania 40. If this is the path, The Tribal Chief could ensure his opponent won't be at 100%.

The Head of the Table could instruct Jimmy Uso to attack Cody on RAW for weeks, ensuring The American Nightmare would be beaten and bruised for The Show of Shows. However, Rhodes could have some backup from Jey Uso. In this way, WWE could also set up a match between The Usos.

