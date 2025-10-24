4 Potential Endings to WWE SmackDown Tonight

WWE SmackDown tonight promises to be an exciting episode, with only one more episode left till Saturday Night's Main Event. The show is also building towards Survivor Series WarGames at the end of next month, and the storylines are already taking shape.Apart from the matches already announced for tonight, there are other segments that could close the show. On that note, here are four potential endings to WWE SmackDown tonight.4. Solo Sikoa could win the United States ChampionshipLast week, Solo Sikoa distracted Sami Zayn long enough for him to lose focus in his United States Championship open challenge match against Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon ended up winning the title on his first night back, thanks to an unlikely assist from the Street Champion.Tonight, Sikoa could claim credit for Dragunov winning the title and demand a shot at the title. Dragunov could accept his challenge and defend the title in the main event, only to lose it after interference from the MFTs. However, this scenario is unlikely, considering that the Russian has just returned after spending a year away from programming.3. Randy Orton could turn heelOrton has been away from television for a few weeks now and has been rumored to be Jacob Fatu's attacker from last week. If he indeed injured the Samoan Werewolf, he could claim responsibility for the damage and cement his heel turn by attacking Cody Rhodes.The Viper returning to the dark side would be a moment shocking enough to main event SmackDown. This could later result in a match between him and Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.2. The Wyatt Sicks and MFTs could finally come to blowsThe two factions had an intense stare-off last week in the ring, and could finally have an all-out brawl this week. In all likelihood, The Wyatt Sicks will take on the MFTs in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2025.The build for the match could finally begin tonight, with a chaotic brawl at ringside closing out the show. Regardless of which faction stands tall at the end, an all-out war would be a great way to get fans invested in the storyline.1. Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes could have another brawlLast week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had to be separated by security after the champion accused McIntyre of attacking Jacob Fatu. The Scottish Warrior later claimed that he didn't attack the Samoan Werewolf before their number one contender's match.Rhodes could once again choose to confront his challenger for Saturday Night's Main Event in the ring. This time, however, McIntyre could get the better of Rhodes and potentially injure him with another Claymore Kick through the commentary table.This would put The American Nightmare at a disadvantage again, but would get the fans on his side ahead of their clash on November 1. It would also give McIntyre some well-needed momentum before he challenges for the title again. The Scottish Warrior standing tall over a fallen champion would certainly be a strong way to have SmackDown go off air.