5 predictions for WWE Extreme Rules 2019

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 897 // 09 Jul 2019, 06:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Extreme Rules is just around the corner.

One of the more highly anticipated pay-per-views of the year, Extreme Rules is just one week away. Scheduled for July 14, the event will be held live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.

WWE has announced a total of seven matches for the event so far. The Undertaker joining forces with Roman Reigns to take on Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in a No Holds Barred tag team match is easily the most anticipated match of the pay-per-view. However, expect the company to add a few more mouthwatering bouts in the upcoming week.

Given that the show is just around the corner, Social Media has been buzzing with speculations and predictions for the event. With the likes of The Undertaker featuring the show, and a few superstars rumored to return, the level of excitement among the WWE fans has been soaring sky high.

To be honest, the results of a few matches looks quite predictable as of now. Nonetheless, here are my five huge predictions for Extreme Rules.

#5 WWE lays down the breadcrumbs for The Undertaker vs Drew McIntyre for SummerSlam

It looks to be on the cards.

The Deadman will join forces with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre this Sunday in a No Holds Barred tag team bout. However, according to the latest rumors, WWE could be planning a Taker vs McIntyre for SummerSlam 2019. Thus, WWE could have McIntyre attack The Phenom after the match to book a classic match-up between the two for the biggest event of the summer.

Taker could pin Shane McMahon to secure a win for his team, only to be brutally attacked from behind by The Scottish Psychopath. This would then set up Taker's retirement clash for SummerSlam beautifully.

Given his last few outings have been underwhelming- his last match against Goldberg at Super Showdown was a disaster- I, personally, feel it's high time for Taker to hang up his boots and who better than arguably the top heel of the company to retire inarguably one of the greatest WWE performers of all time.

1 / 5 NEXT