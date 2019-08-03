4 Predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2019

Who will come out on top?

One of the highly anticipated and much-awaited pay-per-views of the year, WWE SummerSlam is a little over a week away. Scheduled for 11 August 2019, the biggest WWE event of the summer will come live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Well, WWE has already announced a plethora of high profile clashes for the event. From the likes of the former Architect of Shield, Seth Rollins taking on The Beast, Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship to The Viper taking on Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, WWE creative has put together a promising match card for the event.

With the event being a few days away, social media is getting flooded with speculation and predictions for the event. Fans all over the globe are coming up with all sorts of theories regarding the Biggest Party of the Summer.

So, to feed all our curiosities, we take a look at 4 huge predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2019.

#4 Alexa Bliss interferes in Raw Women's Championship Match

It looks totally on the cards

Becky Lynch is scheduled to defend her Raw Women's Championship against Natalya at SummerSlam. However, WWE is not likely to put this feud to bed anytime soon.

Furthermore, given how things have been unfolding between Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Natalya in the last few weeks on the red brand, potential interference from Bliss seems totally on the cards. WWE could have her show up with Nikki Cross to attack and decimate Becky Lynch.

As a matter of fact, the breadcrumbs for the same could be laid down by WWE on the upcoming episode of Raw (if it has not been already), with a huge Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch vs Natalya Triple Threat matchup already being advertised for the show.

Thus, potential interference from the former women's champion resulting in a win via disqualification for either participant with Becky retaining her title could be on the cards for August 11.

