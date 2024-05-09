4 rarely known facts about WWE star Randy Orton

Randy Orton has become one of the most notable wrestlers in history, his legacy surpassing WWE and becoming well-known in mainstream media too. Although he has been one of the longest-performing stars in the company, there are still several things fans don't know about him.

Randy Orton joined WWE in 2000 and unlike some people in his class, did not leave the company in the following years. He has since become a 14-time World Champion, appeared in several WrestleManias, and became one of the most decorated superstars in the company's history. However, there is still a lot to unpack about the person behind The Apex Predator.

For this list, we will look at four interesting facts about Randy Orton.

#4. Randy Orton auditions for acting roles

Many WWE stars ventured to Hollywood after spending time in the ring, Batista, John Cena, and The Rock are just some of the most notable. On the other hand, Randy remained a full-time superstar for many years, but that doesn't mean he doesn't think about joining the acting world.

In a recent interview with Adam's Apple, Randy revealed that he was signed with United Talent Agency and would occasionally participate in auditions and some self-tape auditions. However, there are times when he would be glad about not getting those roles years later when it's out since "it would've done nothing for me."

The Viper added that he was already established in the wrestling world, but he would have to start from the bottom in the acting world. While he remains open to trying a few roles, he was happy about his schedule as a superstar where he could spend time with his family.

#3. Randy Orton didn't originally see himself as a wrestler

Randy was exposed to the sport at an early age due to his father and grandfather also being wrestlers in the past, making Orton a third-generation wrestler. Despite this, it wasn't a profession he originally planned to pursue.

In an episode of A&E Biography: Legends, The Viper recalled how his babysitters growing up were the co-workers of his father "Cowboy" Bob Orton, including people like Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant. However, despite being surrounded by wrestlers, it wasn't something he wanted to pursue, and didn't see himself doing what his father was doing.

#2. Originally planned to have a Goldberg-inspired tattoo

Like many other superstars, Orton had idols in WWE growing up and was even fortunate to be one of the few stars who could share the ring with his heroes. One of Randy's heroes was Goldberg, whom the former even planned to copy his tattoo.

In a past episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Orton stated that he loved the Hall of Famer so much in high school that he went to the tattoo shop and told the artist he wanted the Goldberg tattoo. However, the artist suggested that Randy should get another thing instead, which he greatly appreciated years later.

#1. Randy Orton worked various jobs before becoming a WWE Superstar

Since The Viper didn't initially plan on pursuing a career in the ring, he found himself in different professions. One of them was his time in the military when he enlisted as a Marine. He later discovered that military life wasn't for him and went AWOL on two occasions, earning him a bad conduct discharge after disobeying a direct order.

After he was discharged, he landed a job in a gas station in St. Louis, Missouri, where he worked a night shift. When he started training to be a wrestler, he also worked as a referee in World Organized Wrestling, a promotion where his uncle Barry Orton worked at.

