4 Real-life WWE couples who split but got back together 

Many WWE couples have split in the past but have then moved on to different relationships. Whilst this seems to be the norm in the business, there are several others who bucked the trend and decided to give their relationship another go after their initial split.

Not all of these couples have remained together since their second try, and the odds do appear to be in their favor.

The following list looks at four WWE couples who announced their separation before deciding to give it another try, with mixed results.

#4. WWE Legend John Cena and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella

TODAY with Hoda & Jenna @HodaAndJenna



talks further about his breakup with Nikki Bella. "I have never regretted one single moment that I have been with Nicole. It has been a constant learning experience." @JohnCena talks further about his breakup with Nikki Bella. "I have never regretted one single moment that I have been with Nicole. It has been a constant learning experience." @JohnCena talks further about his breakup with Nikki Bella. https://t.co/4Cy6QNvehk

John Cena and Nikki Bella were a power couple in WWE and later became the main faces of Total Divas. Their relationship was under a lot of pressure from the start. It was made clear that Nikki wanted marriage and children and Cena wasn't open to either.

The strains on their partnership were clear throughout their time together, but the couple pushed through and got engaged at WrestleMania back in 2017. Mere months later, it was announced that the couple had decided to part ways, just weeks before their wedding.

A month after calling off their engagement and canceling their wedding, the couple were reported to be back together by many online outlets.

John Cena @JohnCena Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way. Hardship, loss, and humility are extremely difficult waters to navigate, but perseverance thru them builds a strength to withstand anything life throws your way.

US Weekly reported that calling off their wedding helped their relationship and they decided to give it another shot.

"Nikki called off the wedding earlier this month so she could have more time to make a decision with what she wanted in life. Calling off the wedding was the right decision at the moment and their relationship only grew from it. It didn't mean that any love was lost, or that they lost any feelings for one another, but they both have realized that they love each other and want to be with one another."

However, just two months later the couple split for good and have now both moved on to new relationships. Nikki Bella is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev whilst John Cena recently married Shay Shariatzadeh.

#3. WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Wendy & I Still Have A Great Relationship Just So You Know! @FlairUncensored Wendy & I Still Have A Great Relationship Just So You Know! @FlairUncensored https://t.co/HKZ6vdRphW

Ric Flair's personal life has become a topic of conversation throughout his career. After being married and divorced four times, he started a relationship with long-time friend Wendy Barlow back in 2014.

Barlow and Flair seemingly married back in 2018, but it was later revealed that this wasn't a wedding but just a ceremony. When the couple announced their split in January this year, Flair made it clear that he wouldn't be getting a fifth divorce because it wasn't a legal wedding.

The couple still interacted online following their split and this then led to the confirmation that they had reconciled and were now back together in the build-up to Flair's final match last month in Nashville.

#2. WWE Power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have been married for almost two decades and have been forced to push their relationship into the public eye. The two stars run WWE together, but the road hasn't always been a smooth one.

The Game and the daughter of former Chairman Vince McMahon have split up twice in real life. The first time came in their very early days together, when Stephanie found out that Triple H was still living with Chyna.

"Supposedly, they [Triple H and Chyna] weren't dating at that point. They had a house together and they're trying to get out of the house or whatever. We saw each other for a couple months and then when it came apparent to me that obviously she is living in your house and something's going on, we stopped talking for a long time," she said via Sportskeeda.

The couple worked past this and were later able to get back together before they looked to get Vince's permission. McMahon initially said it was okay before he then told them to split and they remained apart for around 10 months.

"Before anything happened romantically, we spoke to Vince about the situation and he told us it was okay with him. Soon after that, though, he changed his mind. He said he gave it more thought and realized, 'This won't work out. You two cannot do this.' He took it away just like that," via Sportskeeda.

McMahon later gave them the green light and the couple married back in 2003. The duo has since welcomed three daughters and have now been together for more than two decades. `

#1 Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Sable

Brock Lesnar and Sable are perhaps one of the business' best-known couples. The duo had been in another relationship before they met and Sable had been married twice before and already had a daughter.

The issues in their relationship became clear early on since Lesnar confirmed in his book (Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival). He asked Sable to leave WWE after he left so they could have a relationship together. Sable chose Brock, but the couple still split and called off their engagement in late 2005, something that The Beast also went on to explain.

"One day, of course, I pushed things too far, and Rena (Sable) decided that she’d had enough of my bullsh*t. She was smart enough to pack her bags and go back to her own house in Florida. I knew she was the woman I was going to marry, and I also knew I’d screwed up by driving her away. I started calling her, but she wasn’t going to make it easy for me. I guess I should have taken the hint after a week of her not taking my calls. As things turned out, I’m glad I didn’t take the hint," via Sportskeeda.

Their engagement was called off in early 2005 before it was back on again in January 2006 and the couple have since made it down the aisle to welcome their two sons together.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil