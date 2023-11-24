4 reasons why 43-year-old veteran should target Seth Rollins at WWE Survivor Series WarGames

WWE Survivor Series 2023 is set to air across various platforms this Saturday. The big show is scheduled to be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, with thousands of excited fans ready to enjoy one heck of a show.

There are several major matches currently scheduled for the show. This includes a match for the Intercontinental Championship, a major grudge match, a contest between Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark, and two big-time WarGames Matches.

One man not yet booked for the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 is Shinsuke Nakamura. The former Intercontinental Champion has been speculated to fill a number of roles, but for now, he is not appearing at the big show in Chicago. However, that could change.

One person whom he could target if he does indeed appear at the show is the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. Seth will be part of a Men's WarGames Match, meaning he will be present at the show. Why should The King of Strong Style target the Visionary?

Below are four reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura should target Seth Rollins at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura needs revenge following his two major losses to Seth

The biggest reason why Shinsuke Nakamura needs to target Seth Rollins at the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 comes down to one factor: revenge. The King of Strong Style has already lost to Seth in two World Heavyweight Championship matches.

He first lost to Seth when they went one-on-one at Payback 2023. They then battled in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Fastlane, only for Nakamura to lose again. Both bouts were extremely competitive, lasting over 25 minutes, but Nakamura failed to win.

The losses are surely causing Shinsuke to stew, and he is likely building more and more rage. To unleash that rage by attacking the man he cannot seem to defeat could be a great way to make a statement and potentially earn him a title opportunity.

#3. Nakamura has yet to win a world title in the company

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is a true superstar in every sense of the word. He was a major star for years before joining WWE, best known for being a top figure in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Upon joining WWE, he continued his hot streak.

He first won the NXT Championship while on the black & gold brand, even going on to do so twice. Once promoted to the main roster, Shinsuke won the WWE Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship on two separate occasions each.

Despite all of his success, Nakamura has yet to win a world title in World Wrestling Entertainment. Stepping up to Seth Rollins again could be the only way that happens any time soon, as Rollins has the only world title on Monday Night RAW accessible to male superstars. He needs to make an impact soon if he hopes to capture it.

#2. Seth Rollins will be vulnerable

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins' bad back was a focal point during the feud between himself and Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins had his back tested on numerous occasions. Although he came out on top, it was not easy.

Since then, his back has likely only gotten worse. High-profile bouts with Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn on WWE TV and at premium live events make Seth's injury all the more worrisome. Going into the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 with such a serious issue is even more dangerous.

Rollins could end up being more injured than ever following the big five-on-five bout. Even if he manages to walk out with a win, he will be in very rough physical shape. There may not be a better time for The King of Strong Style to take advantage of a vulnerable Rollins than either during or after a brutal WarGames Match.

#1. Nakamura has picked up a lot of momentum lately in WWE

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura did not have great luck against Seth "Freakin" Rollins during the course of their feud. While The King of Strong Style left the top-level WWE Superstar injured on the mat multiple times, he could never defeat Seth when it mattered the most.

Since his series of losses, however, Nakamura has been on a roll. He has had four matches on WWE RAW over the course of the past month or so. During that time, he has managed to defeat Ricochet, Akira Tozawa, Otis, and Chad Gable, almost all in a relatively dominant fashion.

With so much success over the past month, Nakamura may have more momentum than ever before. Rekindling his feud with Seth now that he is at the top of his game could mean a different outcome for Nakamura this time around.

Do you think Shinsuke Nakamura should challenge Seth Rollins in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!