4 reasons why Jey Uso turning heel at WWE SummerSlam will be justified

WWE SummerSlam weekend is here, and the two-night extravaganza is loaded with major matches. Some of the biggest stars in pro wrestling will be going at it at The Biggest Party Of The Summer.On the women's side, Naomi, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley will battle in a Triple Threat Match, and Jade Cargill will clash with Tiffany Stratton. On the men's end of things, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will go at it, as will Gunther and CM Punk.One of the most exciting matches for the weekend is a tag team match between cousins Roman Reigns and Jey Uso and the dangerous duo of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. While fans expect a great bout, there could be a swerve nobody sees coming: Jey Uso might turn heel.While some fans would be angry at this, and rightfully so in the case of a villainous swerve, there are reasons why Jey would be justified in betraying Roman. This article will take a look at a handful of reasons why Uso turning on Roman might be more justified than fans realize.Below are four reasons why Jey Uso turning heel at WWE SummerSlam will be justified.#4. Jey was forced into The BloodlineJey Uso is synonymous with The Bloodline. In many ways, he is the biggest success story of the WWE faction. His exit from the group is well remembered, as it truly kick-started his run as a main event babyface.What fans might forget is how he really became a member of the stable. After aligning with Roman but having tension, The Tribal Chief battled Jey in a Hell in a Cell Match at the eponymous PLE in 2020. The stipulation was that if Roman won the bout, The Usos would have to acknowledge him in The Bloodline.Not only did Roman brutalize Jey throughout the bout, but he choked out Jimmy in front of him. This forced Main Event Jey Uso to quit in order to save his twin. Jey never even wanted to be with Roman; he was forced into the spot.#3. Roman Reigns constantly abused Jey Uso emotionally and verballyThe next reason why Jey Uso would be justified in betraying Roman Reigns comes down to how The OTC treated his one-time right-hand man. Simply put, Roman treated Jey horribly in WWE.Roman Reigns was verbally abusive and manipulative of everybody in The Bloodline. This includes Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, and Jimmy Uso. Still, it was Jey Uso who had it the worst. Roman always treated Jey badly. He belittled Uso on a regular basis, too.Worse than that, Roman would often gaslight Jey. He made the now-former World Heavyweight Champion almost question his own actions at times. Reigns would act friendly one minute and lash out the next. This kind of behavior was unacceptable, and Jey would be right to hold a grudge.#2. Jey Uso should've won at WWE SummerSlam 2023Jey Uso's split from The Bloodline was years in the making, but it finally took place in 2023. At WWE Money in the Bank, Jey teamed up with Jimmy Uso and battled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. To the shock of many, Jey pinned Roman in that match.Shortly after, Jey went one-on-one with Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. In theory, Main Event Jey Uso had the match won, but he lost thanks to Jimmy Uso shockingly betraying him.Given that Jey had the match won, there is even more reason to turn heel on Roman Reigns. He is well within his rights to be frustrated. Not only would Uso have become the Tribal Chief, but he could've been Undisputed WWE Champion. Roman knows that deep down, too.#1. Roman Reigns made Solo Sikoa the &quot;Tribal Prince&quot;Perhaps the biggest reason why Jey Uso would be justified in betraying Roman Reigns comes down to one thing: a promise unfulfilled. Roman Reigns and especially Paul Heyman claimed that Jey Uso would be the next Tribal Chief in WWE.Yet, when push came to shove, that never happened. Instead, Roman Reigns declared Solo Sikoa the Tribal Prince. This effectively made him next in line as the Tribal Chief of The Bloodline in WWE.Obviously, this later backfired on Roman and Heyman. Solo took the Tribal Chief spot for himself temporarily and even recruited Tama Tonga, Jacob Fatu, and others. Perhaps if Reigns had allowed Jey to take the throne as promised, none of that mess would have happened.