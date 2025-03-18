4 reasons why John Cena will injure beloved WWE star before WrestleMania

John Cena returned to WWE a few weeks after his heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The Cenation Leader kicked off RAW from Brussels, Belgium, and took shots at the WWE Universe, which heavily booed him during the segment.

At the same time, what happened on RAW led to a reaction from fellow WWE star R-Truth, who took to social media to wonder what happened to the 16-time World Champion.

With that in mind and with WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, we take a look at four reasons why John Cena will injure R-Truth before the Grandest Stage of Them All:

#4. To generate more heat

The Cenation Leader is no longer a fan favorite following his heel turn and his alliance with The Rock against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

His promo on RAW, where he called out the WWE Universe, made things even worse for him, and an assault on R-Truth could lead to John Cena getting even more heat for his actions.

That way, he would be able to solidify his heel character and open new angles ahead of his title match with The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 41.

#3. R-Truth could annoy him with his questions

The former Tag Team Champion has adopted a funny gimmick for years now and has done a great job as a face in WWE. Thus, he could have a segment with the Cenation Leader on RAW on The Road to WrestleMania, where he could start asking John Cena questions on why he turned heel.

This could lead to an assault from the 16-time World Champion should he get annoyed by R-Truth's questions.

#2. John Cena could send a message to Cody Rhodes

The confrontation between the two megastars was one of the highlights from Monday's show in Brussels, Belgium, as The American Nightmare has been livid since the turn of events at the Elimination Chamber. Cena and Rhodes will have another face-off next Monday in Glasgow, and likely again two weeks from now in London (March 31).

Meanwhile, Cena will look to make a statement and send a message to the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion by attacking and injuring R-Truth, sidelining him ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals, even though it is unclear whether R-Truth will work the blockbuster premium live event.

At the same time, a Cena assault on R-Truth could lead to Cody Rhodes coming to the 53-year-old's aid and even having a brawl with the 16-time World Champion.

#1. He could leave the babyface character behind at least for the foreseeable future

John Cena on RAW [Photo credit: WWE.com]

John Cena was a babyface for two decades and had become the face of WWE. However, his Farewell Tour led to a heel turn for the first time in 20 years.

Even though there is the expectation that the Cenation Leader will turn face again, this might not happen soon. So an assault on a fan favorite, like R-Truth, will be proof that the 16-time World Champion has left the babyface character firmly behind him, at least for the foreseeable future.

