Challenger decided for the SmackDown Women's Championship! - 4 reasons why Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey is happening at WWE Extreme Rules

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Ronda Rousey punched her way to Extreme Rules by winning a Fatal-5-Way Elimination match. She outmatched Natalya, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, and Sonya Deville to become the #1 Contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will face Liv Morgan at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. What started with mutual respect at Money in the Bank has now become a heated rivalry and is now expecting a brutal showdown at the upcoming event.

This list will look at four reasons why Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey is booked for WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#4. Lack of suitable challengers for the title

Shayna Baszler’s rivalry with Liv Morgan was arguably a distraction for the fans. WWE utilized her to stall the feud between Liv and Ronda Rousey, adding layers to it with heelish action from The Rowdy One.

Baszler had no build-up to the title bout, let alone be regarded as a threat to the champion’s reign at Clash at the Castle. Other potential challengers face a similar problem. WWE has sidelined the newcomer Xia Li, the legit heel Sonya Deville and a returning Lacey Evans because the promotion is too fixated on the Morgan-Rousey rivalry.

Once the company decides to push a different superstar, fans might witness brand new storylines involving the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

#3. Liv Morgan needs to further prove herself as SmackDown Women’s Champion

The self-proclaimed "New Baddest Woman on the Planet" has pinned Ronda Rousey twice in her career. However, they were either a controversial victory or luck. The reigning SmackDown Women's Champion must make a statement after defeating the former champion.

WWE is probably planning the same at Extreme Rules. Liv is fresh off a massive win against Shayna Baszler, an eye-opener for the doubting fans, and is set to take down the rampaging Ronda. Her potentially dominant victory will end the feud for good, and the company could search for new challengers for the title.

Liv Morgan's classic determination and resilience could give her the advantage over Ronda Rousey. WWE has also showcased Riddle teaching her some MMA submission maneuvers, which could come in handy at Extreme Rules.

#2. Ronda Rousey's shocking victory will continue the feud

Logically speaking, Ronda Rousey is the favorite to dethrone Liv Morgan for the title at Extreme Rules. Her planned heel turn was a way to revive her character. She now might reclaim her authority on the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

WWE has given ominous hints of Liv Morgan dropping the title in the future. It could be a way to lengthen her feud with Rousey, who still has the fans hooked for the conclusion. Triple H has recently been experimenting with heels besting the babyfaces, like the case of Bayley in RAW. He could be planning a villainous champion for the blue brand.

Morgan's brief reign as champion will come as a shock to many fans. Nevertheless, she could redeem herself. Winning the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania against Ronda Rousey will be a fitting end to their rivalry, which would have lasted for nine months by then.

#1. WWE is preparing for Charlotte Flair's return at Extreme Rules

On a hiatus since May, WWE has been waiting for an opportune time to reintroduce the former champion in the title picture. They could be planning The Queen’s return at Extreme Rules after Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey concludes.

Highlighting herself as the next challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Charlotte Flair’s comeback will give rise to multiple exciting opportunities.

She could act as a third party and refuel the feud between Morgan and Rousey or renew her iconic rivalry with the latter as a babyface. The pop from the Pennsylvania crowd after her return will help her in the transition.

Flair could also continue her heel run by sparking a rivalry with Liv Morgan, who could retain her title at Extreme Rules. The Queen has defeated the current champion multiple times and shall be a massive threat to her title reign.

