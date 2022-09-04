6 Things WWE Subtly told us at Clash at the Castle: Huge WrestleMania 39 opponent for Roman Reigns teased, Top Champion to lose title at Extreme Rules?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 is now in the history books. In what was undoubtedly one of the best wrestling shows of the entire year so far, it certainly delivered in a big way. Three of the six matches were of the highest quality that one could imagine, and the main event was nothing short of insanity.

Now that the second-last stadium for the show is over (Crown Jewel will be the last one in November), it's time for the build-up to WWE Extreme Rules 2022. But before we get to that, we need to dissect and discuss the subtle hints made at Clash at the Castle:

#6. The future of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and what lies ahead for Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns' latest defense of the undisputed WWE Universal title came in the form of a half an hour classic at Clash at the Castle. It was the perfect example of two great wrestlers being masters of their craft.

There were so many moments where it seemed as though Drew McIntyre would end Clash at the Castle as the Universal Champion. Despite Austin Theory's failed cash-in attempt and all the chaos, it was NXT call-up Solo Sikoa who made the difference as he helped Roman Reigns retain the title to continue his 734+ day reign as the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Solo Sikoa joins the Bloodline and there is nothing subtle about that. But what was subtle and overlooked was the fact that Michael Cole specifically cried out "Rock Bottom" when Roman Reigns hit the uranage. This was essentially fans being thrown bread crumbs about the possible plans for Reigns vs The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Simply put, it's hard to see him losing the title until then. However, for Drew McIntyre, it's clear that Karrion Kross will be his opponent at Extreme Rules 2022.

#5. Liv Morgan's dream run to come to a crashing halt post-Clash at the Castle?

Liv Morgan had a decent but not-so-memorable match against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle 2022. It was a good effort from both women, but it was also unfortunately sandwiched between the epic Gunther-Sheamus match and the all-important Edge & Rey Mysterio vs Judgment Day bout.

It was a clash that had decent storytelling and the SmackDown Women's Champion retained via pinfall. The commentators pointed out how Morgan retained her title in front of 50,000 people at SummerSlam, and over 60,000 people a month later at Clash at the Castle.

This could have been a foreshadowing that her dream run is coming to an end. She is inevitably going to square off with the newer and more vicious version of Ronda Rousey. This may have been the peak of her run in 2022, with Extreme Rules next month.

#4. Bianca Belair's first pinfall loss of 2022 and the aftermath

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO Sky (known as Damage Control) faced the trio of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and two former champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

It wasn't the best choice for the opening match, or perhaps it went on for a bit too long. We will admit, it allowed each woman to showcase their strength, but the 20+ minute length of it did no favors.

Either way, Bayley pinned Bianca Belair to give the RAW Women's Champion her first pinfall loss since November 1st, 2021 and her first of 2022. It goes to show just how protected The EST Of WWE has been ever since losing to Becky Lynch in 26 seconds over a year ago.

The message was less subtle, but it was an indication nonetheless that Bayley will be feuding with Belair for the RAW Women's title going forward. It would be interesting to see her have a run with the title now that she has Dakota Kai and IYO Sky by her side.

#3. The Imperium Reunion at Clash at the Castle could mean bigger things coming ahead

Gunther and Sheamus had what was arguably the match of the night at Clash at the Castle 2022 - with Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle being another contestant. However, we would argue that the Intercontinental Title match and the Rollins vs Riddle clash were unique in their own ways. While the latter was an example of a storytelling masterclass and the use of emotions, the championship bout at Clash at the Castle can be summed up in one word - physicality.

The two men, who are physically imposing, put out a banger as they bruised each other's bodies and took one another to their limit. Giovanni Vinci returned before the match to reunite Imperium.

Sheamus couldn't complete his Grand Slam achievement despite giving it his best. Although it isn't Sheamus' time it could certainly be Gunther's. The reunion of Imperium means that WWE has huge plans for Gunther and this could be a way of fast-tracking his push to being a main event superstar.

#2. What Dominik's heel turn could mean going forward

The Edge & Rey Mysterio vs Judgment Day match at Clash at the Castle was a whole lot of fun. Edge had the crowd in the palm of his hands and even made a special entrance with a new (but temporary) look.

Edge and Rey would beat The Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle thanks to Dominik Mysterio's assist. However, post-match, Dominik would finally turn heel and attack both Edge and his own father.

While Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Damian Priest were laughing maniacally when it happened, Dominik never officially joined The Judgment Day. This was a clear-cut move by WWE to leave doubt about where his allegiance is and save the story for RAW rather than giving it away at Clash at the Castle. However, it was long overdue, and the heel turn doesn't guarantee that Judgment Day has found its fourth member.

#1. The timing of Seth Rollins vs Riddle conveniently fits into Extreme Rules 2022

It's easy to remember how often Seth Rollins puts on classics in the ring. However, what comes as a shocking statistic is the fact that Clash at the Castle marked his first win at a premium live event (or pay-per-view) since June 2021.

It's perhaps hard to notice that he loses as much as he does because of the quality of matches he puts out. Either way, this was a big victory for him in what was a storytelling masterclass against Riddle at Clash at the Castle.

The personal nature of the feud, the shots at Randy Orton, and the ultimate victory doesn't mark the end of the feud. While we would argue that it's a foreshadowing for Orton's return, the WWE legend is reportedly not medically cleared and isn't expected to return for a while.

However, the finish to the match at Clash at the Castle fits in nicely with the build-up to Extreme Rules - where Rollins and Riddle are likely to have another classic.

