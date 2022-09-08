7 early WWE predictions for the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match

WWE recently announced the date and venue for Royal Rumble 2023. The much-anticipated premium live event will emanate from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on January 28.

This will be the fourth time San Antonio kicks off the Road to WrestleMania. The prestigious event will feature the signature Royal Rumble multi-man and multi-women matches, with the winner receiving a championship opportunity at the Grandest Stage of them All in April.

In this list, we will look at seven superstars who could win the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

#7. Asuka ends her miserly run in WWE

Scrambling for lost glory...

The Empress of Tomorrow needs a definitive push to refuel her WWE career. Once renowned as an “unbeatable” technician, Asuka is now on a losing streak in grand stages. This drastic change is apparently due to her lack of mic skills, yet she is one of the top athletes in modern-day wrestling.

Triple H could restore the 3-time Women’s Champion back to her nigh-unbeatable status. She was treated exceptionally well in NXT under his supervision. Should The Game decide to end Asuka’s struggle in the mid-card, fans could witness the 2018 Royal Rumble winner surpass each superstar to write her name in the history books.

A win in the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble is highly likely to result in a title win for Asuka at WrestleMania 39.

#6. Liv Morgan fights back

A champ with much resilience

Liv Morgan’s reign may not last till next year. The Baddest Woman on the Planet is at her heels and is likely to make short work out of the champ upon her return. Nevertheless, Liv could bounce back with her classic perseverance and unyielding attitude.

The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble could be the start of Liv Morgan’s redemption story. Winning the multi-women's match, she would earn herself a title shot and confront Ronda at WrestleMania 39.

Their rivalry was cut short after SummerSlam, but WWE could spice things up in the future by adding Shayna Baszler and the returning Charlotte Flair.

#5. Ronda Rousey continues her rivalry with Liv Morgan

The Rowdy One’s recent outburst has transcended her previous attack on a referee. Her armbar on Adam Pearce may not go unnoticed by WWE and Ronda may be suspended for a longer time on the upcoming SmackDown.

This will give Liv Morgan valuable time to stamp her dominance on the roster. The company could build the superstar for her eventual showdown with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39. To put this plan into effect, the Baddest Woman on the Planet needs to return and win the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble.

Following their match at the Show of Shows, Charlotte Flair could make an entry to the title picture and confront the champion after a whole year. This will either reignite Ronda’s rivalry with The Queen or give something entirely fresh in the form of Liv vs. Charlotte.

#4. Rhea Ripley gets her deserved match against Bianca Belair

A build up to a major clash

In an unfortunate incident, Rhea Ripley missed the opportunity to face Bianca Belair due to an injury. Carmella was used as a replacement at Money in the Bank and the feud was dropped following Ripley’s return. WWE has done well in delaying their showdown by introducing Bayley as the next threat to the RAW Women’s Championship.

Being a top heel on the red brand, the build-up for Rhea Ripley is perfect for a title match with a top babyface. Should Bianca remain champion for over a year, The Eradicator is the favorite to put on a dominant performance at the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble. Assistance from The Judgment Day may also be a decisive factor in the multi-woman bout.

Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship will be a huge match at WrestleMania 39. It will signify the end of one’s dominance on the RAW roster while giving it a classic good vs evil battle.

#3. Sasha Banks makes her return in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble

Rivalry renewed

Rumored to be both released and still on the roster, the return of The Boss is a matter of rose-tinted glasses. She received major backstage heat following her exit on the May 16 edition of RAW. However, Triple H is a big fan of the talent and could be planning to incorporate her in the future.

Should WWE decide to hold off on a return for Sasha Banks this year, having the former Women's Champion make a surprise entrance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble will be surreal. She could even punch her way to a title shot by eliminating all competitors.

Such a scenario will open multiple exciting storyline opportunities for the Road to WrestleMania 39. Bayley might eventually dethrone Bianca Belair and prepare for a fight with Banks at the Show of Shows. The Golden Role Models could then aim to surpass their iconic 2020 Hell in a Cell match.

#2. Charlotte Flair makes a surprise comeback

Will The EST succeed in her mission?

On a hiatus since May, The Queen’s return to WWE has been a hot topic in recent weeks. She has completed her wedding ceremonies and is expected to pop up anytime soon. However, as Ric Flair points out, the company has put her comeback on hold.

WWE is currently brewing storylines involving Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey. Once that ends in a superstar’s favor, Charlotte Flair could finally make her return. A surprise entrance at the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble followed by a huge victory will set her for another blockbuster match at WrestleMania 39.

She could even target the RAW Women’s Championship. Belair vs. Flair has happened before, but not with The EST of WWE being at this level. Charlotte would be the last of The Four Horsewomen she would need to check off her list. However, The Queen is always a threat to the champion, given the momentum she would receive from the Royal Rumble victory.

#1. Becky Lynch returns for the Road to WrestleMania 39

Big Time Becks was shelved due to an injury she suffered at SummerSlam. The final blow was dealt by Damage Control on RAW following which WWE released an update. The promotion stated that the dislocated arm would take “several months” to heal.

With Bayley looking like a strong contender to dethrone Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch could be positioned to win the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble in January. The Man would regain her top spot as a crowd favorite and put up strong resistance against Damage Control alongside Bianca.

Fans may also witness a dream match unfold at WrestleMania 39 should WWE direct Becky to the SmackDown title. The company is biding time to reintroduce Ronda Rousey, who is the favorite to end Liv Morgan’s reign in the coming months. Should it pan out, a battle between babyface Becky Lynch against heel Ronda Rousey will be the icing on WrestleMania 39.

