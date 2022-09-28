4 reasons Murphy aka Buddy Matthews should return to WWE

Could Murphy return to WWE in the future? This question has been on fans' minds over the past week following the star revealing that he is temporarily taking a step back from pro wrestling.

The highly talented Malakai Black, formerly known as Aleister Black, has been in the news for similar reasons. While fans were speculating on his future, Black has clarified that he'll be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the future. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter later noted that Tony Khan doesn't intend to release wrestlers from their contracts, excluding rare exceptions.

Meltzer has also stated that Black and Murphy want to leave AEW to rejoin World Wrestling Entertainment. With both stars taking time away from All Elite Wrestling, all fans can do is wait to hear from the superstars themselves.

Could Buddy Matthews, aka Murphy, make a return to WWE? What reasons may compel the talented star to rejoin his previous company?

Below are four reasons Murphy, aka Buddy Matthews, should return to WWE.

#4. He likely has many unaccomplished goals in WWE

Buddy Murphy had an excellent run at World Wrestling Entertainment. During his eight-year stint, he held three championships on three different brands. He also spent time as a regular performer on four other brands.

On NXT, he captured the Tag Team Championship alongside Wesley Blake while managed by his then-girlfriend Alexa Bliss. He later moved to 205 Live, where he had an incredible run and captured the Cruiserweight Title. While on the main roster, he held the RAW Tag Team Title alongside Seth Rollins.

Murphy still missed out on some major moments and accolades despite three championship reigns. He was never able to properly chase for the NXT Championship. He also never held a singles title on RAW or SmackDown. If he returns to the company, he could rectify that by capturing the various titles available.

#3. Matthews' run in All Elite Wrestling has been lackluster

While many fans were disappointed to hear Murphy was released from his WWE contract, others hoped it would lead to him finally being able to be given a proper spotlight. Unfortunately, his time at All Elite Wrestling has been extremely underwhelming, and the Australian superstar remains underutilized.

During his tenure with the company, Buddy has only had thirteen matches. Of those thirteen matches, only two have been singles bouts. A handful of those thirteen matches were on the weekly YouTube show, and only one of them took place on Dynamite.

Murphy has been called The Best Kept Secret in professional wrestling for a long time. He was underutilized on NXT and WWE's main roster, but the theme has continued in AEW.

#2. Triple H has proven he'll push returning stars

Triple H in a suit

The wrestling world was shocked earlier this year when Vince McMahon resigned from his role with World Wrestling Entertainment. Since his exit, Triple H has taken over as the head of creative and talent relations.

Many releases took place during Vince McMahon's tenure as head of WWE. World Wrestling Entertainment has released dozens of superstars over the past few years, many of whom were Triple H signings. Hunter has since begun to hire certain talent back.

Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Top Dolla, B-Fab, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Dexter Lumis, and Braun Strowman were all released from their contracts. Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae both opted not to re-sign with the company. Now, all of those stars are back, receiving prominent television time.

If Murphy returns to World Wrestling Entertainment once he's legally able to do so, there's little reason to believe he won't be in the same boat. Buddy is extremely talented, capable on the microphone, and looks like a million bucks. He'll likely be heavily showcased if he returns to the company.

#1. His girlfriend, Rhea Ripley, works in World Wrestling Entertainment

Rhea Ripley

Couples in professional wrestling aren't a new concept, but over the past decade or so, relationships in the business have seemingly popped up more and more regularly. Due to the unique lifestyle and the busy workload superstars have, it isn't difficult to see why they'd be drawn to those they spend more time with and understand what being a professional wrestler entails.

The talented Australian was once in a relationship with Alexa Bliss. While the two parted ways, he has since begun dating WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley. Based on their social media posts, the two appear to be a happy couple.

Along with the aforementioned career-related reasons Buddy may want to rejoin WWE, perhaps the biggest influence is to see his girlfriend on a more regular basis. The two likely see each other less often due to working for different companies and traveling separately. The allure of traveling with his partner and seeing each other more often may be enticing for the talented Murphy.

If the rumors are to be believed, AEW wrestlers who signed with the company may not be getting out of their contracts soon. Still, whenever Buddy is able to join World Wrestling Entertainment again, the move is worth considering.

