4 reasons why Randy Orton's return at WWE Survivor Series 2023 would be better for business than CM Punk's

The build towards WWE Survivor Series 2023 has so far been stellar. It got off to a flying start post-Crown Jewel with the men's War Games teams being confirmed, and multiple championship matches have since been added. Despite all the excitement, the potential returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk at the Thanksgiving Spectacle have threatened to overshadow the build itself.

The Apex Predator and Second City Saint have been the talk of town on the road to Chicago despite being off our screens for different reasons. Fans are excited at the prospect of either man showing up at the iconic PLE amid a whirlwind of reports regarding their respective statuses. Each legendary star brings their own pros and cons to the company, but whose return would benefit it more?

Here are four reasons why Randy Orton returning at WWE Survivor Series 2023 would be better for business than CM Punk coming back.

#4: Randy Orton's WWE return would be better for locker room harmony than CM Punk's

CM Punk left WWE in a very contentious manner in 2014 before engaging in a long legal battle with the company. After 7 years largely out of the business, he joined AEW, leading the charge in Tony Khan's company before his tenure there ended abruptly and similarly acrimoniously. His time in the land of the Elite, while sporadically magical, was often marred by injury or backstage drama.

Randy Orton, meanwhile, has overcome the "bad boy" image from the early years of his career to become one of the company's most beloved legends. Based on their track records, The Viper seems like the safer option to bring back for the sake of long-term locker room harmony. This is especially true considering the opinions expressed by the likes of Seth Rollins about The Voice Of The Voiceless.

#3: Randy Orton is arguably a better in ring fit for WWE than CM Punk

Since returning to the ring in 2021, CM Punk has been saddled with multiple injuries. Ring rust seems to have taken a toll on The Second City Saint's body after seven years away, with injuries dominating his time as AEW World Champion. The high-risk style he wrestled didn't help, contributing to his woes in a manner that some would call needless and often making him look like he lost a step.

On the other hand, barring a current 18-month absence to recuperate from injuries accumulated over a legendary 20-year career, Randy Orton has been a staple of WWE. Furthermore, he has arguably perfected the company's style, and looked as good as ever the last time we saw him. The Viper would fit in seamlessly and stand less risk of injuring himself in the ring, makong him a better investment.

#2: Randy Orton returning at Survivor Series would impose less expectations on WWE than CM Punk

Two veterans, vastly different expectations

Since the turn of the decade, Randy Orton has been everywhere on the card for WWE. Whether feuding with a returning Edge, winning the world title off Drew McIntyre or forming a wildly successful tandem with Matt Riddle, The Viper has been the epitome of a team player. Should he return, he would fit in anywhere, from becoming Roman Reigns' next victim to elevating the next young star.

Orton has done it all in the company and brings no creative pressure in a veteran role. CM Punk, on the other hand, arguably has plenty to check off his list, including finally main eventing WrestleMania, winning another world title and so on. He could end up derailing the company's plans on his path to exorcising the demons of his past in both WWE and AEW, with less long-term payoff.

If Triple H had to choose one of these legends to factor into his plans for the likes of LA Knight, Jey Uso, Gunther and so on, The Apex Predator would be his man.

#1: Randy Orton has a more compelling potential re-entry storyline at WWE Survivor Series than CM Punk

Many storylines heading into Survivor Series 2023 have caught the attention of the WWE Universe, but two open-ended feuds have created the most intrigue. On one hand, the men's war games match is unevenly matched with Jey Uso and co. needing a fifth member to counter Drew McIntyre's heel turn.

Meanwhile, Shinsuke Nakamura has been issuing cryptic warnings to an unknown foe, the gist of which is that he is "waiting" for the latter. Many fans believe Randy Orton will be the fifth member of the babyface team in Chicago, while the wording of Nakamura's promos have led some to think CM Punk is his target. While both stories are interesting, it's clear that Orton's potential re-entry carries more stakes.

