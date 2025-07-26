4 reasons why Roman Reigns is competing in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025

All eyes are on Roman Reigns as he is gearing up for a tag team showdown with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at this year’s SummerSlam. The now two-night premium live event marks an unlikely move for the OG Bloodline leader, who typically gets pitted in high-stakes singles matches.His recent encounter with Seth Rollins’ crew and his former wiseman has set the stage for the abovementioned bout. With that in mind, the WWE Universe is musing about the things that could unfold during the match and what it means for the OTC1’s future. Discover some of the plausible reasons why Reigns opted to compete in this tag team face-off at this year’s SummerSlam.#4. Saving the Roman Reigns-Bron Breakker matchup for WrestleManiaBig Dawg vs. Big Dawg (Image credits: wwe.com)A probable reason why Roman Reigns is competing in a tag team battle at SummerSlam is that WWE could be cooking up a showdown between him and Bronson Reed and shelving it until WrestleMania 42.Their recent encounters on RAW saw Breakker, backed by Paul Heyman, as an up-and-coming Superstar who attacked Reigns after WrestleMania 41. A singles match between them may seem a bit rushed for the current storyline they’re in, and this could be the reason WWE opted for the tag team match at this year’s SummerSlam.#3. A possible OG Bloodline reunion View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRoman Reigns and Jey Uso teaming up for SummerSlam to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed could be setting them up for an OG Bloodline reunion down the road.The Bloodline saga was one of the biggest storylines WWE has created in recent memory, with Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman teaming up. However, just like any other super faction within the promotion, internal turmoil plagued them. Despite this, the super stable managed to pull through until Reigns’ loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.WWE could be using the upcoming match to rebuild family ties, keeping the door open for another compelling storyline. The faction banding together anew could face new and old threats head-on, like Seth Rollins and his dangerous stable.#2. Roman Reigns' competing in a tag match helps Jey Uso get featured on the SummerSlam cardBack when he was The Bloodline's right-hand man. (Image credits: wwe.com)Roman Reigns forming an alliance with his former right-hand man, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam ensures Jey stays in the spotlight at WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer.The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion lost the title to Gunther. Despite the short-lived championship reign, he remained incredibly popular with fans. This upcoming match at SummerSlam highlights Jey’s popularity while advancing OTC1’s feud with Seth Rollins’ faction.#1. Seth Rollins’ injury might have played a partAre we in for a shock courtesy of Seth Rollins? (Image credits: wwe.com)Seth Rollins’ unfortunate injury shifted WWE’s plans for him and Roman Reigns. It is believed that the latter was set to face The Visionary after Paul Heyman’s betrayal at WrestleMania 41. The injury resulted in the upcoming tag team match against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, keeping the feud with Rollins and crew alive.Further, the tag match allows Reigns to stay active, settle scores with Rollins' faction, and build toward a future clash with The Visionary, possibly at WrestleMania 42.