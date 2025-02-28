4 reasons why Solo Sikoa hasn't acknowledged Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief

Ahead of Solo Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns on WWE RAW's debut on Netflix on January 6th, 2025, The Street Champion had claimed that he would acknowledge The OTC if he lost the Tribal Combat match. However, weeks have passed since the defeat, and he still hasn't acknowledged the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

Considering that he is going back on his word, this article explores the possible reasons why he chose to do so. Here are four reasons:

#4. Solo Sikoa is not done with Cody Rhodes

The Street Champion took over The Bloodline after The OTC lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. He built his leadership with the notion that he would bring the championship back to the heel stable by defeating The American Nightmare, but he has failed to do so.

Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam 2024 threw a spanner in his plans, and he had to put his original plans on hold while he dealt with The OTC. He took a break following the defeat on WWE RAW but returned to SmackDown on February 7th, 2025, and immediately attacked Cody Rhodes.

It seems that the former NXT North American Champion is not done with pursuing the Undisputed WWE Championship. He may be holding off on acknowledging Roman Reigns with the belief that once he becomes the new champion, it will be The OTC who will have to bow to him.

#3. WWE has halted the Solo Sikoa-Roman Reigns angle

The Bloodline Saga began back in 2020 when Roman Reigns formed the stable with Jey Uso and Paul Heyman. Since then, members have been added and removed from the faction, and currently, it is split into the heels and babyfaces versions of it. While the story may not have run its course, the fans might benefit from a break.

The Triple H led creative team has possibly put an halt to the angle to give both superstars separate storylines to ensure their rivalry doesn't become stale. Once Roman Reigns returns to WWE TV, it's likely he will strike a rivalry with Seth Rollins and CM Punk.

Due to the break in creative direction, Solo Sikoa hasn't acknowledged Roman Reigns yet.

#2. The Street Champion's next big feud will be Jacob Fatu

Ever since Sikoa went on a break, Jacob Fatu had run the show. Upon returning, The Street Champion expected to be handed back the reigns, but The Samoan Werewolf seems to have other plans.

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Fatu mistakenly Superkicked Sikoa in the face during a tag team match but showed no remorse. The man who used to chant "I love you Solo" is showing signs of revolt against Sikoa.

There have been rumours that WWE is considering a singles match between The Street Champion and The Samoan Werewolf for WrestleMania. If it happens, it will mean The Bloodline will further get divided or that Sikoa will be removed from the faction.

The creative direction might be that once he is removed by Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa will acknowledge Roman Reigns and join The OG Bloodline as a babyface.

#1. The Bloodline Saga is being extended to WrestleMania 42

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns seems to be where The Bloodline Saga will finally end. However, WrestleMania 41 might not be where it happens. The Final Boss might not be present for the upcoming Show of Shows due to the schedule clashing with his filming dates for Moana 2.

To ensure the story can be continued till WrestleMania 42, which will emanate from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, WWE is delaying Sikoa's acknowledgement of The Only Tribal Chief. The Rock plays a vital role in the outcome The Bloodline Saga, and Sikoa might align with The Brahma Bull to avoid bowing in front of the former Undisputed WWE Champion.

