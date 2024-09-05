4 Reasons why Solo Sikoa is not the real mastermind behind The Bloodline betraying Roman Reigns - Orders from Final Boss, WrestleMania consequences

Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam and attacked The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa during his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare capitalized on the attack and defeated the Bloodline member to retain the title.

The powerful faction got revenge on Roman Reigns last month and attacked The Head of the Table on the August 16 edition of SmackDown. The heel faction Powerbombed Reigns through the announce table, and the veteran has not returned to the blue brand since. Sikoa has named himself the new Tribal Chief, but it could actually be The Rock who is controlling the group's actions behind the scenes.

Listed below are four reasons why Solo Sikoa is not the actual mastermind behind The Bloodline's betrayal of Roman Reigns.

#4. The Rock may be disappointed with Roman Reigns following the Bloodline Rules match at WrestleMania

The Rock and Roman Reigns teamed up during Night 1 of WrestleMania XL to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match. The Brahma Bull pinned Rhodes in the bout, and the victory meant that Cody's challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2 would be a Bloodline Rules match.

However, the stipulation did not lead to a victory for Reigns, as Rhodes was able to dethrone him as champion in the main event of The Show of Shows. The Rock could be disappointed that Reigns didn't defeat Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL and may have ordered the SmackDown faction to make changes following the loss in April.

#3. The Final Boss could still be angry about having to acknowledge Reigns as The Tribal Chief

The Rock is one of the biggest stars in the history of professional wrestling but had to put his ego aside to acknowledge Roman Reigns earlier this year. Reigns asked The Great One to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief on the March 1, 2024, edition of SmackDown, and the legend obliged.

The People's Champion may have gone along with it because he believed in Reigns at the time but could now be bitter about the moment after the 39-year-old came up short at WrestleMania XL. The 52-year-old could be plotting with Solo Sikoa and the new version of The Bloodline behind the scenes to make the group as powerful as ever on SmackDown.

#2. The Rock could be using Solo Sikoa's ego to his advantage

Solo Sikoa was quick to make himself the new Tribal Chief of The Bloodline following Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania XL. He booted Jimmy Uso out of the faction after he lost to Jey Uso at WrestleMania and kicked Paul Heyman out of the group on the June 28 edition of SmackDown because he refused to acknowledge him as the new Tribal Chief.

The Rock could be playing to Solo Sikoa's ego behind the scenes and may be telling the veteran that he deserves to be the leader of The Bloodline. However, The Final Boss could tell Solo Sikoa to step aside when he returns and make himself the leader of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown without Roman Reigns as a part of the group.

#1. The faction could be targeting The Rock's rivals for him

Solo Sikoa is currently targeting both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown. The Rock appeared on the RAW following WWE WrestleMania XL to warn Cody Rhodes that he would be coming after the Undisputed WWE Championship down the line.

Sikoa has made it known that he is coming after the title once again despite losing at SummerSlam, and the heel faction brutally attacked Roman Reigns last month. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment could be ordering the faction to go after his rivals so that he can battle them in a weakened state when he finally returns to WWE television.

