4 reasons why The OG Bloodline must unify with the new Bloodline

The Bloodline is one of the most important stables in WWE history. The group first formed, at least officially, in 2020 after Roman Reigns turned heel and aligned himself with the devious Paul Heyman.

From there, the stable grew and would go on to include Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and even The Rock. The faction achieved great success, but when Cody Rhodes dethroned The Tribal Chief last year, the stable splintered off.

The New Bloodline was born. Solo Sikoa took over, recruiting Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu. The OG Bloodline later reunited, and the two stables battled it out in WarGames before ultimately going their separate ways.

Despite the Roman Reigns-led group and the Solo Sikoa-led stable splitting away from each other, they should unify in the near future. This article will look at a handful of reasons for this, including a new threat emerging.

Below are four reasons why The OG Bloodline must unify with the new Bloodline.

#4. Solo Sikoa still needs to acknowledge Roman Reigns after his defeat on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is now on Netflix. After over 30 years on cable television, primarily on the USA Network, the red brand is on a streaming platform for the first time. The debut episode of RAW on Netflix aired on January 6th of this year.

The show featured a major singles match between Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The two men fought over the prestigious Ula Fala and the right to be called The Tribal Chief. In the end, Reigns stood tall.

Notably, Solo has yet to acknowledge Roman following his defeat. The two haven't interacted since, but Sikoa should fall in line after such a major loss. By acknowledging Roman, the two splintered factions could reconcile with Reigns as the leader.

#3. The Bloodline already broke kayfabe on Stephanie's Places

The presence of kayfabe in pro wrestling is something that is often debated. For a long time, the art of making fans believe everything WWE wrestlers did was legitimate was essential to the industry.

Nowadays, however, WWE and pro wrestling don't put as much of an emphasis on keeping kayfabe alive. There are documentaries and social media posts, and even post-show press conferences that immediately destroy the illusion. The Bloodline recently partook in something that had a similar effect.

During a recent episode of Stephanie's Places, both factions were together. They openly broke kayfabe and discussed their family lineage. If they were on a boat together and breaking kayfabe publicly, there's no reason not to align them again on television. The cat is already out of the bag, so to speak.

#2. The family is more dangerous when together

When The Bloodline was united, there wasn't a stable in the pro wrestling industry that could touch them. Roman Reigns held multiple WWE world titles, The Usos held all the tag team gold, and even Solo held the North American Championship briefly.

Some of the members have gone on to become even bigger deals since their time in the group. Sami Zayn won the Intercontinental Title, Jey Uso is now World Heavyweight Champion, and Jacob Fatu is currently the WWE United States Champion.

If they are this successful apart, imagine how dangerous The Bloodline could be if both sides reconnected? History has shown how good the group works united. With everybody firing on all cylinders, they might truly be able to take over the company.

#1. The faction needs to take down Seth Rollins' new group

A new stable is looking to take over WWE. This new group is, at least currently, comprised of Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker. The foundation of this new faction began at WrestleMania when Heyman shockingly betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns to align himself with The Visionary.

From there, Bron Breakker joined the duo on the RAW after WrestleMania. They took out both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. On RAW this week, the group proceeded to also take out OG Bloodline member Sami Zayn.

It is quite clear that this new stable is a major threat. If more members join or they manage to get more control over World Wrestling Entertainment, it could mean a New World Order-level of dominance in the company or worse.

With that in mind, the two subsections of the bigger stable may need to unify just to make sure this new dangerous alliance doesn't overtake them both. Family can make up, but there might be no stopping Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman if The Bloodline doesn't act soon.

