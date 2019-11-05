4 reasons why Vince McMahon should have allowed Randy Orton to do more work with The Revival

Randy Orton and The Revival

Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed that Randy Orton had pitched an interesting idea to Vince McMahon. He wanted to make a permanent tag team with Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival. A few weeks ago, the trio was working together as a heel team but WWE split them when they drafted The Viper to Monday Night RAW, while The Revival was drafted to SmackDown.

"We're told by multiple sources that Orton pushed to do more work with them [The Revival], even going as far as pitching a faction to Vince McMahon personally. The idea fell on deaf ears and Orton and the Revival were put on different brands in the WWE draft." (Credits for the quotes)

The trio had a brief run in WWE but in that period, and they did an incredible job. However, it's a pity that they are no longer working together as a heel alliance. Here are 4 reasons why Randy Orton and The Revival should have been a permanent faction in WWE.

#4 They could have easily become tag team sensations

Randy Orton giving an RKO to Xavier Woods

Randy Orton is unsuspiciously a highly talented Superstar working in WWE. The Revival, on the other hand, were one of the best tag teams in Triple H's NXT brand. They had a reputation of providing great matches there but, since joining the main roster, they haven't seen any consistent long-term success.

At one point, they were gunning for RAW Tag Team Championships but at the other, they were used in underwhelming storylines. If WWE had made Randy Orton, Scott Dawson, and Dash Wilder a permanent thing, they could have easily ruled the tag team division of WWE.

