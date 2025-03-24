4 Scottish superstars who will miss WWE RAW from Glasgow, Scotland tonight

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will emanate from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. It will feature several exciting matches and top stars, but some Scottish talents might not appear on the program.

Ad

John Cena, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Jey Uso, Bron Breakker, and Penta are among the major names advertised for the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Many surprises will likely unfold in Glasgow. Meanwhile, fans expect to see Scottish stars in action on the show, but many notable names are likely to miss the event.

Although there's always a chance for them to make a surprise appearance, there's also the chance they won't appear. In this list, we will look at four Scottish stars who could miss the upcoming edition of WWE RAW in Glasgow, Scotland.

Ad

Trending

#4 Nikki Cross may not make an appearance without The Wyatt Sicks

Expand Tweet

Ad

Nikki Cross is currently part of The Wyatt Sicks, playing the role of Abby the Witch. The group was transferred to Friday Night SmackDown at the beginning of this year and hasn't appeared on television since. From the looks of it, the faction is unlikely to appear on RAW anytime soon.

The Wyatt Sicks have a firm reason for their appearances. Uncle Howdy and his allies punish the superstars who have "wronged" their partners and allies in the Stamford-based promotion. With this in mind, along with the fact that she is on SmackDown, Nikki Cross might not show up on WWE RAW tonight.

Ad

#3 and #2 Piper Niven and Alba Fyre currently have a strict role as part of The Green Cabinet

Expand Tweet

Ad

Two Scottish stars who have been busy on WWE TV lately are Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. While Niven has been working with Chelsea Green for years, the former Women's Tag Team Champion recently joined the duo on SmackDown. The Scottish stars aim to provide maximum protection to the Women's United States Champion.

At the moment, all of Chelsea Green's rivals are on the SmackDown roster. With this in mind, the inaugural Women's United States Champion has no reason to be on WWE RAW. Hence, Niven and Fyre might miss tonight's show in Glasgow.

Ad

#1 Drew McIntyre

Ad

Like many others on this list, Drew McIntyre is part of the SmackDown brand. He is currently feuding with Damian Priest, which will most likely culminate in a WrestleMania 41 match. That said, the Scotsman's focus is on the blue brand. McIntyre recently teased appearing on the Glasgow show but didn't confirm his appearance.

Compared to everybody on this list, The Scottish Warrior has the best chance of appearing on RAW. He has a lot of enemies on the brand, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins. However, WWE has not advertised The Scottish Warrior for the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE