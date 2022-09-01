4 show-stealing matches that WWE should have booked for WWE Clash at the Castle

This Saturday, WWE takes Great Britain by storm as the inaugural Clash at the Castle pay-per-view emanates from The Wembley Stadium in Cardiff. The upcoming, historic premium live event marks the Stamford-based company's first major show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992.

WWE Clash at the Castle is expected to be a memorable show with the top stars of today scheduled to compete. Local favorite Drew McIntyre will look to dethrone Roman Reigns in the main event. The mighty Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus; Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Shayna Bazler, and much more.

However, some matches ought to have been booked for the show. Had they been announced, they would've stolen the show. In this listicle, we look at 4 potential show-stealers that should've been booked for WWE Clash at the Castle.

#4 Austin Theory vs. Dolph Ziggler should have taken place at WWE Clash at the Castle

Since Austin Theory won the Money in the Bank contract in July, he has been feuding with Dolph Ziggler, who returned to the main roster from NXT to teach the 25-year-old a lesson.

The two men had been running into each other for weeks, occasionally trading blows. The Showoff also laid out Mr. Money in the Bank with a jaw-shattering Superkick. However, WWE questionably gave away the match on the August 15th edition of RAW.

After a three-week hiatus following SummerSlam, Theory brawled with Ziggler backstage on RAW, leading to a match later in the night. As expected, the two rivals stole the show, and A-Town Down walked away with another massive victory.

However, this match would've been better suited to a pay-per-view. It had enough fuel and heat to book a spot on the card. Furthermore, the in-ring action was above-par, and they told a great story. Defeating the Showoff in Cardiff may have made Theory an international sensation overnight.

#3 Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz

Dexter Lumis is one of the many stars to re-emerge on the scene under the new creative regime of Triple H. For weeks, Lumis had been causing disturbances in the live crowds.

However, he took his antics to another level on RAW when he kidnapped The Miz and dragged him out of the arena. Lumis was arrested on NXT a couple of days later for his actions.

This past week on RAW, the former NXT star once again created chaos in the crowd during The Miz's match with Bobby Lashley. Adam Pearce informed the A-Lister that his kidnapper had been released, deepening the former WWE Champion's fears and concerns.

Lumis' storyline with The Miz has been one of the most entertaining acts in recent memory. It is fresh and exciting and can lead to more eventful opportunities. Given all the heat surrounding the program, a match between the two should've been booked for WWE Clash at the Castle.

#2 Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion would've been a show-stealer

On the first episode of SmackDown following SummerSlam 2022, Karrion Kross re-emerged and viciously assaulted Drew McIntyre, challenger for the WWE Universal Championship. Scarlett Bourdeaux then placed an hourglass in front of The Bloodline.

The former NXT Champion has cut some ominous backstage promos, taking some shots at McIntyre. He has also taunted The Scottish Warrior on Twitter. However, he was not inserted into the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle.

There were never plans for a Triple Threat, and WWE had been building towards Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for a long time. Hence, excluding Kross made sense. However, it would've had plenty of advantages.

It would have introduced Kross to the casual fans who would tune in only for the premium live events. A Triple Threat would've allowed Reigns to lose the championship without getting pinned. Furthermore, not including the former NXT Champion upon the initial tease made his assault a bit meaningless.

#1 Bobby Lashley (c) vs. AJ Styles for the US Championship

The United States Championship scene is red-hot right now. The Miz, Ciampa, and AJ Styles recently fought US Champion Bobby Lashley, who has vowed to be a fighting champion.

From a storyline point of view, it would make sense to book a Triple Threat Match between Lashley, The Miz (with Ciampa at ringside), and Styles for WWE Clash at the Castle. However, barring last-minute changes, the US Championship is not expected to be defended at the Cardiff show.

The perfect US Title match for Clash at the Castle would've been Lashley vs. Styles. Instead, like Theory vs. Ziggler, the company casually threw away a monumental, pay-per-view-worthy match on a random episode of RAW.

Gunther vs. Sheamus has fans talking. The All Mighty vs. The Phenomenal One would've done the same for the red brand and added more star power to the card.

Also Watch: 10 WWE Superstars who once lived together

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil