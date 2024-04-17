4 signs Jimmy and Jey Uso will reunite in WWE very soon

Jimmy and Jey Uso had a long-awaited brother-versus-brother clash at WrestleMania XL. Despite all the animosity harbored by Jimmy towards Jey, the former ended up losing the match to his twin brother.

This resulted in a two-forked assault on Jimmy by Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on the April 12th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Uce who had betrayed his own brother for Sikoa and Roman Reigns now lay beaten in the ring.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have been among the most unstoppable tag team partners in WWE history. Their Tag Team Championship reign of 622 days still stands on top of the charts. While the twin brothers have been apart for more than eight months now, here are four signs that suggest they will regroup soon.

#4. The abandonment of Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso had gone against Jey Uso to side with Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam on August 6th, 2023. Jey was standing up against The Tribal Chief to avenge his assault on Jimmy. However, the latter fell prey to Reigns’ brainwashing and attacked Jey Uso, allowing another PLE win to The Head of the Table. While Jey felt abandoned that night, Jimmy Uso now finds himself in similar shoes.

Solo Sikoa backstabbing Jimmy Uso despite him actively sabotaging the singles journey of Jey Uso must have clearly undone his brainwashing. Moreover, the fake repetitions of “I love you” by Sikoa stand as definite proof that his previous camaraderie was also a ruse. Hence, The Usos can join hands and take the fight to the new captors of The Bloodline.

#3. The protectiveness of Jey Uso

Jimmy Uso has ruined several matches for Jey Uso. Despite the repeated interferences, two of which cost him title shots, Jey has remained protective of his brother. He could have crossed the border between brands and thrashed Jimmy Uso just like Solo Sikoa. However, he stood his ground and focused on his singles career.

Jimmy even developed a completely antagonistic persona towards Jey, and got his t-shirts printed with ‘No Yeet’. But Jey didn’t go out of his way to harm his brother for trashing his new catchphrase.

Lastly, he didn’t deny that Jimmy had a 50 percent contribution in his Tag Team Championship reign when Gunther was mocking Jey about it. Hence, Jey has shown zero ill will and a sense of protectiveness for his brother throughout.

#2. When Jey Uso refused to go all out

WrestleMania XL saw every fighter bring their A-Game to the table, delivering some of the most high-voltage pro wrestling performances. Even a comical wrestler like R-Truth emerged as a winner at this year’s Mania. However, Jey showed a lot of restraint in his match against his brother.

Jey could have easily vented his frustration on his twin, just the way Solo Sikoa did with repeated Samoan Spike attacks. But, the ‘Yeeter’ chose to exit the arena once he had claimed victory.

This is a clear indication that Jey still expects Jimmy to come back and team up with him once again. Moreover, Jey also took on Sikoa the same night Jimmy was betrayed in a dark match. Thus, it is only a matter of time before Jimmy joins his twin.

#1. Another shot at the Tag Team Championship?

While Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso have a very tangled relationship with The Bloodline, they also have identities beyond The Island of Relevancy. The pair still commands immense respect in the tag team division and easily rival the greatness of The Dudley Boyz, The Hardy Boyz, and many other iconic teams.

Jey recently won a Fatal Four-Way match on the April 15th episode of Monday Night Raw. This earned him a shot at Damian Priest’s World Heavyweight Championship. However, since this storyline didn't have any concrete development, chances are that ‘Mr. Yeet’ will reunite with Jimmy Uso to take on the tag team division once again.

Poll : Do you think Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso should team up together again? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback