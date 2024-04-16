We got another big episode of WWE RAW tonight with Rhea Ripley having to relinquish the Women's World Championship and some great matches.

Sheamus def. Ivar

DIY def. The New Day & The Creed Brothers

Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae def. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile

Andrade def. Dominik Mysterio

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Jey Uso def. Finn Balor

Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley kicked off RAW and her arm was in a sling as she explained that after the attack from Liv Morgan last week, she was injured and would be away from the ring for a while.

Ripley added that she had to vacate the title as well and laid it down on the ring. She said that it was a warning to whoever wins the championship: when she's back, she will hunt them down and get the title back.

Liv Morgan came out and Ripley ran out to attack her but officials came in and dragged Morgan away. One of the officials was taken out with a headbutt from Rhea before we headed for the first match of the night.

WWE RAW Results (April 15, 2024): Sheamus vs. Ivar

Sheamus was back on RAW and faced off with Ivar in the opening match. Ivar got some big moves in early on before the two headed up to the top rope and Sheamus hit a White Noise from the top rope on the big guy!

The Celtic Warrior hit the 10 Beats of the Bodhran before getting a massive knee strike on Ivar. Sheamus followed up with the Brogue kick before picking up the win on his return match.

Result: Sheamus def. Ivar on RAW

Grade: B

Triple H was out next, and Adam Pearce was in the ring as well. They welcomed the new RAW Tag Team Champs, Awesome Truth. The Game said that in the new era, the tag champs should hold belts that reflect it.

Triple H revealed the new gold titles and said that Awesome Truth were now the World Heavyweight Championship. R-Truth mistook Triple H for a magician and then Tommaso Ciampa before The Miz finally explained it in French.

Triple H handed the titles and left before Adam Pearce announced a triple-threat tag team match to decide the No.1 contenders for the new World Tag Titles.

DIY vs. The New Day vs. The Creed Brothers on WWE RAW

Woods and Gargano isolated Brutus early on before the latter took them out with double clotheslines and got the tag. The New Day and DIY teamed up and beat the Creeds out of the ring before DIY sent the New Day out as well.

The Creeds caught DIY as they hit dives from the ring, and the New Day hit dives of their own to take them all out. Back in the ring, Ciampa got a near fall on Kofi with his new finisher before Julius Creed hit a big series of suplexes on both teams.

The New Day interfered with the Creeds' finisher before DIY came in with Meet in the Middle before picking up the win.

Result: DIY def. The New Day & The Creed Brothers on RAW

Grade: B+

Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile on WWE RAW

Candice was in early on and hit Dupri with some boots in the corner before tagging Indi back in. Maxxine missed a kick but got a big DDT before the ref missed a tag the distraction allowed Indi to take Maxxine down with a big boot. While Ivy Nile was sent back to the apron, Candice came in with the pin and picked up the win.

Result: Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae def. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile

Grade: C

Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

Andrade had the early advantage and hit a big crossbody before Dom came back with some suplexes. JD blocked the frog splash before Dom sent Andrade to the outside.

Back on RAW, Dom got a destroyer and Andrade dodged the 619 before getting a big elbow. Andrade knocked JD off the apron and hit the Message on Dom before picking up the win.

Result: Andrade def. Dominik Mysterio on RAW

JD McDonagh attacked Andrade after the match and got Dominik to help him with the beatdown before Ricochet came out to make the save.

Grade: B

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance on WWE RAW

Carter and Niven kicked off the match and the latter took down both Kayden and Katana with double clotheslines early on. Green came in with a cover off a clothesline before Carter and Chance took her down with double knees in the corner. Niven hit Chance with a fallaway slam, sending her outside before getting a crossbody on Carter, letting Green pick up the win.

Result: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

Grade: B

Liv Morgan was backstage and said she got her revenge on Rhea and that the former champ deserved it. Morgan wanted to end her revenge tour by winning the world title.

Cody Rhodes was out next and thanked Adam Pearce for letting him hang out on RAW even though he was a SmackDown star. Rhodes brought up the upcoming Backlash title match before he thanked Seth Rollins for the assistance at WrestleMania.

He then brought up The Rock and said that he thought Dwayne had many more matches left in him. Cody then brought up The Bloodline and Tama Tonga before calling Jey Uso to the ring.

Cody told Jey that Judgment Day was surely around for Finn Balor's match and offered to be at ringside for Jey. Uso refused the offer and said that he wanted to win the match by himself before Rhodes walked out with: until we 'yeet' again.

Nia Jax was backstage and said that she didn't care about Rhea Ripley and no one would be able to stop her from winning the women's world title.

Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor on WWE RAW

Balor attacked Jey from behind before the match started and delivered a beatdown before the bell was rung. Early in the match, Balor was in control and dropped Jey in the corner before sending him outside with a big dropkick.

Jey got a Samoan drop before Balor jabbed him in the eye and set up for the Coupe de Grace but missed. Jey got a spear and the splash before picking up the big win.

Result: Jey Uso def. Finn Balor

Damian Priest came out and stared Jey down in the ring before the rest of Judgment Day attacked Uso from behind. Jey managed to take JD and the others out before escaping into the crowd and running into Sami Zayn.

Grade: B+

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable - Intercontinental Championship match on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn was in control early on and hit a big elbow drop from the top rope before Gable rolled him up for a near fall. Chad went for an ankle lock but Sami sent him outside before getting a big springboard dive to the outside.

Gable got a big Olympic Slam for the ropes before the champ came back with a series of German Suplexes. Gable took an exploder in the corner before locking in the Ankle Lock but it was broken.

Sami tried for a sharpshooter but his knee gave out. Gable went for the moonsault but Sami got his knees up before Gable caught him in another ankle lock. Sami got another exploder suplex and the Helluva kick before picking up the win.

Result: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Gable was in tears after the match and Sami went out to greet his family, Chad attacked him from behind. Sami took a big German Suplex before being sent over the announce desk as RAW went off the air.

Grade: A

