4 Signs Seth Rollins’ WWE faction is done after SummerSlam

Seth Rollins' newly made faction in WWE might be over sooner than anyone could have anticipated. The Visionary got the top superstars of the roster, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and had Paul Heyman as the mentor. However, the faction hasn't been going well lately.First, Seth Rollins' injury at Saturday Night's Main Event gave a huge blow to the bloc. And now, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker's loss at SummerSlam has done more damage to the heel group. Paul Heyman also appeared hopeless after this monumental loss at one of the biggest WWE events.Therefore, in this listicle, we will list four reasons why The Visionary's WWE faction might be disbanded after SummerSlam.#4. Seth Rollins is out of action from WWESeth being out of the action is one of the main reasons why the heel faction might be dissolved soon. Paul Heyman recently said on RAW that the Visionary will be absent for a &quot;long, long time&quot;.He has had a history of knee injuries, and this one might keep him away from the squared circle for a significant period. In his absence, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker might not be able to continue. Their loss at SummerSlam shows that without Rollins, they won't be able to score big wins over their opponents. Hence, the faction might be over soon in WWE.#3. Bron Breakker seemingly injuredThe heel faction might have received another blow at SummerSlam, as Bron Breakker was seemingly injured during the tag team match against Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Breakker was being helped by WWE medical staff to walk back after the match. A fan caught the footage and uploaded it to social media.With Seth Rollins already injured and now Breakker in danger of being out of action after this injury, it seems that the heel factions' days in WWE might be numbered. With only Bronson Reed left in the group, there's no point in going with it on RAW.#2. Directionless without a leaderAnother reason why Rollins' heel faction might be over after SummerSlam is that the group is leaderless at the moment. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed don't have enough experience to carry a faction on their shoulders. They might be good wrestlers, but they aren't as skilled and sharp as Seth Rollins. The Architect has over a decade of experience in WWE, and he can lead the group properly. Moreover, the faction's credibility took a severe hit after the loss at SummerSlam. So, it won't be a surprise if Seth Rollins himself ends the faction and asks Breakker and Bronson Reed to focus on their single runs in the company.#1. Paul Heyman recently tried to get back with Roman Reigns in WWEPaul Heyman realizes that betraying Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41 will certainly cost him in the long run. Therefore, he did try to mend things with The OTC1 on RAW two weeks back. Heyman said that he loved his Tribal Chief and that they would be good working together. He even offered a leadership position to Reigns in the faction, amid Seth Rollins' absence. However, the Big Dog vociferously rejected the offer from the Wiseman.Heyman realizes that without Seth Rollins or any other big superstar on the show, he won't be able to get the best out of talent. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker's loss at SummerSlam further solidifies his apprehensions. And it won't be a surprise if the Wiseman himself walks out of the heel faction after this loss. The faction's days might be over soon, before anyone could have thought about it.