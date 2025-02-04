4 stars who could return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber is the company's next premium live event. Although the Royal Rumble featured many returns and unexpected appearances, the returns can continue next month.

The 2025 WWE Elimination Chamber will take place at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. As of this writing, John Cena, CM Punk, and Liv Morgan are confirmed to compete in the titular matches, and more stars will join them soon. As the final premium live event before WrestleMania and the final chance for some stars to headline The Show of Shows, a lot is at stake and the unpredictability is higher.

For this list, we will look at four stars who could return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

#4. Jade Cargill is rumored to be back at the WWE Performance Center

In November last year, it was announced that Jade Cargill was attacked backstage on SmackDown, which caused her to miss out on Survivor Series: WarGames and months of WWE television. Although she didn't return at Royal Rumble, reports suggest she is back at the Performance Center.

Many were expecting to see Cargill at WarGames, but they were left disappointed when she had to miss out on what would have been her most intense clash. By returning at Elimination Chamber, she could redeem herself and prepare for an intense potential feud between Bianca Belair and Naomi.

#3. Ilja Dragunov might be ready in time for WWE Elimination Chamber

In September last year, it was announced that Ilja Dragunov suffered an injury during a house show match against Gunther. Since then, many have been waiting for his return, which might happen soon.

The latest report from Fightful Select shared that he was spotted at the Performance Center, but it's still unknown whether it was to train or to be evaluated. Still, knowing that he is back in the ring can mean he might be cleared for next month's PLE. WWE's Elimination Chamber is known to be one of the most brutal matches in history, something that the former NXT UK Champion thrives on.

#2. Becky Lynch can finally return at WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch was somewhat confirmed to have re-signed with the Stamford-based promotion when she was advertised on RAW's Netflix debut. Many expected her to return at the premiere show and even the recently concluded Royal Rumble event, but she didn't show up. However, that might change soon.

It was reported earlier this year that the company has a big matchup planned for her at WrestleMania 41. If these plans are still in place, the Toronto premium live event can be the stage where she can make her return to set up a match at The Show of Shows.

#1. The Elimination Chamber can be The Rock's final chance to be involved at WrestleMania 41

The Rock awarded the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix premiere [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Many were excited about what The Rock can bring to the table for this year's Show of Shows after the exciting build-up last year. However, his appearance on RAW's Netflix premiere and lack of involvement led many to believe he might not be part of this year's Show of Shows.

If plans do change for The Final Boss and he will be part of WrestleMania 41, there's be no bigger stage for him to return at the upcoming premium live event and possibly make his presence known at the titular match.

