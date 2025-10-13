4 Superstars who Bron Breakker could add to his Vision after betraying Seth Rollins

The closing moments of the most recent episode of WWE RAW caught everyone by surprise. Bron Breakker turned on Seth Rollins, spearing him out of his boots. Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman, who were initially shocked, ultimately sided with Breakker, as Reed delivered a Tsunami to Rollins.The show went off the air with Breakker, Reed, and Heyman standing tall over The Visionary. It appears that The Dog of WWE has replaced Rollins as the leader of The Vision.To further strengthen the faction, The Dog of WWE could add a new member. Let's look at four potential WWE Superstars who Bron Breakker could add to his new Vision:#4. Brock LesnarInterestingly, Paul Heyman has chosen to follow Bron Breakker over Seth Rollins. Now, as a sign of his loyalty to Breakker, The Oracle could bring Brock Lesnar to The Vision.Heyman reunited with The Beast ahead of the latter's match against John Cena at Wrestlepalooza. This reignited bond could now lead to Lesnar joining the villainous alliance.This potential move could ultimately lead to the dream match between The Beast Incarnate and Bron Breakker.#3. Trick WilliamsTrick Williams has impressed everyone with his NXT run. However, it could be argued that he has done everything there is to do in the developmental brand. Williams lost the TNA World Championship to Mike Santana at Bound for Glory. Hence, now would be the perfect time for the 31-year-old to move to the main roster.With Bron Breakker assuming the leadership of The Vision, he could add Trick Williams to the faction. The former NXT Champion could add a whole new dynamic to the heel stable, furthering its dominance.#2. Oba FemiOba Femi is another NXT star who is ready for the main roster. Many believe Femi possesses all the necessary skills to be a main event player in the global juggernaut, making him a perfect fit for the new version of The Vision.The powerhouse lost the NXT Championship to Ricky Saints at NXT No Mercy. Given how dominant Femi has been, Breakker could add him to his faction, marking the Nigerian star's official debut on the main roster.#1. Austin Theory could be a great choice for Bron BreakkerAustin Theory was handpicked by Vince McMahon as the future of WWE, but the timing of his push proved to be wrong, as he couldn't connect with fans. However, he has slowly been able to win the audience's approval. Moreover, Theory is rumored to be part of The Vision's team in the Men's WarGames Match.The former United States Champion could be a great fit for the heel faction. Theory is currently sidelined with an injury, and if he is cleared to compete, there could be no better way to return than as The Vision's latest member.