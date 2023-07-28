4 Superstars from Jey Uso's first SummerSlam win who are currently in WWE

Jey Uso is set for a significant match at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam event this August. He will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, a major difference from his first match at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Jey's first SummerSlam experience was on August 21, 2016, against 10 other men in a 12-Man Tag Team bout. Years later, only five people in the match, including Jey, are still with the Stamford-based promotion. For this list, we will look at the identity of the four other men.

#4. Jimmy Uso is still wrestling in WWE alongside his brother

Unsurprisingly, Jimmy Uso is still signed with the Stamford-based promotion and is still a duo with his twin. The real-life brothers debuted on Monday Night RAW together in 2010 alongside Tamina. Since then, the twins have been inseparable.

Although the duo have been in the company for years, it was only in 2019 when their characters skyrocketed. They allianced with Roman Reigns as part of The Bloodline and even became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Jimmy is currently injured due to their feud with Reigns, and the duo has lost their gold. Still, they remain one of the hottest acts today and the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history.

#3. Chad Gable has found a new partner

When Chad Gable and Jey Uso crossed paths in WWE in 2016, the former was with Jason Jordan, known as American Alpha. This time, Gable is still part of a duo but has a different name and partner.

Chad Gable has now allied with Otis and recently recruited Maxxine Dupri as part of the Alpha Academy. They are currently part of the RAW brand and are feuding with The Viking Raiders. Otis and Chad are former RAW Tag Team Champions.

#2. Jason Jordan now has a different role in WWE

As mentioned above, Jason Jordan and Chad Gable teamed together in the past, known as American Alpha. However, he also had an angle where he was known as Kurt Angle's son.

After the duo split, he became a solo star until he suffered a neck injury. After undergoing successful surgery, he hasn't returned to the ring. The 34-year-old now works as a lead producer for the Stamford-based promotion. He occasionally appears on television as a backstage authority.

#1. Tyler Breeze has an interesting deal with the company

One star that many fans would find surprising in this list is Tyler Breeze, who was last seen in a WWE ring in 2021 at NXT against Imperium. However, it should be noted that he wasn't always signed with the company.

In June 2021, he and Fandango were released from their contracts. Tyler returned in 2022 not directly as a superstar and with the company but for Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube Channel.

Despite this, Breeze can freely take outside bookings. Just this month, he returned to the ring at Next Generation Wrestling. He defeated Matt Cross for the NGW TN Title.

