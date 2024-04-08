4 takeaways from WrestleMania 40 Night One - Roman Reigns in trouble; Seth Rollins' title in jeopardy & more

The conclusion to WrestleMania 40 Night One was fairly controversial, given how The Rock used his administrative powers during the match and was the one to pin Cody Rhodes. Additionally, Gunther is no longer the Intercontinental Champion and might want a piece of Seth Rollins soon and other takeaways from WrestleMania 40 Night One.

A few notable points were prominent from The Showcase of the Immortals, and we shall give it an in-depth look below.

#4. Jey Uso has not completely given up on his twin brother despite WrestleMania 40 win

Jimmy and Jey Uso faced each other in a singles match after almost a year of sibling rivalry. The Bloodline was at the epicenter of destruction following Night of Champions 2023. This led to the twins choosing opposite sides. Jimmy stuck around with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline while Jey left the faction and moved to RAW.

During their WrestleMania 40 match, Jimmy Uso started apologizing and extended his arms to his brother for an embrace. While Jey was initially sympathetic to his twin, he found himself on the receiving end of an attack when it turned out that Jimmy was only playing mind games.

Jey's reaction to Jimmy's act means there is still hope for a reunion between the two in the future. In the event of the twins possibly making up in the future, they don't necessarily need to go back to tag team action. However, they have been a popular tag team and no one would mind seeing The Usos compete together again.

#3. Jade Cargill is getting a push in a team before a singles run

The newly formed trio of Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi defeated Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40.

The three women made a very compelling entrance and Cargill continued to impress the WWE Universe with her power and in-ring prowess. This happened to be only her second official match in the company and she maintained her hype.

Despite signing with WWE in September 2023, the 31-year-old officially debuted at Royal Rumble in January earlier this year. Last month, it was announced that she had signed with the blue brand and turned out to be the answer to Belair and Naomi's prayers in dealing with Damage CTRL.

Despite being a major star, there were some backstage rumors about the WWE administration being concerned about Cargill's in-ring abilities, owing to her limited exposure. However, she, along with her partners made a massive impact with their WrestleMania 40 performance, paving the way for a promising future as a stable.

#2. Seth Rollins might have another target on his back for the World Heavyweight Championship

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Gunther's historic 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion was finally ended by Sami Zayn.

The Ring General meanwhile, has talked about the world title in the past and even pitched a title vs title match once. Given how WWE pushed him to break an iconic decades-old record, his loss could be used to push him to better things, probably the World Heavyweight Championship.

Gunther's addition to the world title picture benefits everyone but Seth Rollins. The Visionary already lost in his first WrestleMania match last night and might not be in the best frame of mind going into his title defense on Night Two.

If Rollins does manage to retain his title against Drew McIntyre, he might have to start worrying about Gunther coming for him next. However, if he loses, Rollins could consider time off from television and maybe return as a heel, restructuring himself to his pre-joker persona.

#1. Roman Reigns has to up his game since The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes to win on Night One

The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night One for The Bloodline to win.

This raises the stakes for Roman Reigns as he will cross paths with The American Nightmare with his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. The two share an intense history which escalated when Rhodes returned to the company in 2022.

The Tribal Chief seemed rather agitated despite the huge tag team victory on Night One. He did not cite any reasons for the same but does have a lot to lose with his 1315-day streak as champion on the line on Night Two. Given how he was not the one to pin Cody for the win, he might have to up his game if he wants to end Rhodes' dream of 'finishing his story'.

