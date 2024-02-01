4 things Bron Breakker can do if he appears on WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns with yet another episode this week. The latest chapter of the blue brand will unfold on February 02 at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. According to WrestleTix, over 9,000 fans are expected to be in attendance.

This week's SmackDown will be an intriguing affair, as it will deal with the fallout from the 2024 Royal Rumble. The company is officially on The Road To WrestleMania, which means more eyes are on the product now than usual. That will likely continue during SmackDown this week.

So far, three massive stars have been confirmed for the show, including Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. There is also a possibility of a rising superstar making his presence felt. Bron Breakker was teased as Nick Aldis' next big signee during a Monday Night RAW segment.

While there is no guarantee that The Big Bad Booty Nephew will appear on the blue brand this week, there is certainly a chance of it happening.

Here are four such things Bron Breakker can do on SmackDown this Friday:

#4. He could sign a WWE SmackDown contract with Nick Aldis

As stated above, Nick Aldis teased potentially signing Bron Breakker to a deal during the recent episode of Monday Night RAW. The SmackDown General Manager was on the red brand this past week to seemingly cajole Andrade to work on Friday nights. Unfortunately, before he could make an offer, Andrade had already inked a deal with the flagship show.

Aldis and Adam Pearce then had another tense conversation, which got interrupted after the former's phone rang. The SmackDown GM claimed Bron Breakker was calling him. This seemingly indicates the two are in talks and Bron could be SmackDown-bound.

If that is indeed the case, Bron could appear on the blue brand to sign a new contract. The British General Manager could make a public showing of his new roster member to truly rub it in his opposition's face. This could be a way to expose Bron to the masses too.

#3. Bron Breakker could unite with Paul Heyman and The Bloodline

The Bloodline is arguably the most impressive faction in WWE history. The current members are Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Paul Heyman, but the stable once housed Jey Uso and Sami Zayn too.

Interestingly, Paul Heyman and The Bloodline had a brief affiliation with Bron Breakker last year. Paul was sent down to WWE NXT, apparently at the request of Roman Reigns, to aid and guide Bron during a big-time episode of the white & gold brand.

There's a chance that the teased relationship between the parties will be further explored on SmackDown. Bron may be revealed as The Bloodline's newest member, which could be interesting given that he isn't related to the family, yet is still a second generation star himself.

#2. He could attack Logan Paul

Logan Paul

Logan Paul, on paper, doesn't make sense. He's a famous celebrity who has achieved success in various avenues, so the idea of him becoming successful in WWE felt farfetched. Despite that, Paul has become a great professional wrestler against all odds. He's a natural and that has led him to the United States Title.

The Maverick defended his coveted United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. While he needed help from other stars and lucked out via a disqualification victory, Logan retained his prized title.

Now that Paul needs a new challenger, it could be exciting if Bron makes his debut immediately and challenges the United States Champion for a match. An even more exciting option is for Bron to level Logan with a Spear out of nowhere, signifying his plans to take over the brand and win the title.

#1. Bron could make a challenge to The Judgment Day

Judgment Day

While The Bloodline is arguably the greatest stable in WWE history, The Judgment Day has likely taken over as the top group in the company today. Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest are all champions. Dominik Mysterio is a former champion in his own right. Plus, JD McDonagh is part of the group too.

Interestingly, Bron Breakker had a run in with The Judgment Day at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Big Bad Booty Nephew eliminated the likes of Ivar, Omos, and Finn Balor before later being tossed out by Dominik Mysterio.

Bron has made it clear that he isn't done with The Judgment Day. He may prove that on SmackDown by appearing on the show and issuing a challenge. He could try to fight the group at any time on any of the three brands. From there, it would be up to the fiendish faction to accept or deny his challenge.

Will Bron Breakker ink a deal with WWE SmackDown? Share your views in the comments section!