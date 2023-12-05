4 Things CM Punk could do on WWE RAW next week (December 11, 2023)

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night on the USA Network. The show featured several big-time bouts, including a main event with the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins defeated Jey Uso as the show ended, but there's a lot set up for the future.

A major match has been announced for Monday Night RAW next week as Cody Rhodes will battle Shinsuke Nakamura. Additionally, it has been revealed that CM Punk will make his second RAW appearance on the program.

The Straight Edge Superstar's appearance comes after his shocking return to World Wrestling Entertainment. He appeared at the end of Survivor Series 2023 following the Men's WarGames Match to a massive ovation from the crowd. He then cut a promo on RAW on the following Monday.

Now that fans know CM Punk will return to the red brand next week, questions are beginning to arise regarding what he'll do. This article will look at a handful of things he could potentially do on next week's big show.

#4. He could officially sign with WWE RAW

Adam Pearce was the first to reveal that CM Punk will appear on WWE Monday Night RAW next week. The former ROH star wants to sign CM Punk to a full-time RAW contract on the show.

This is much needed after Nick Aldis and Pearce himself were on this past week's episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Both General Managers attempted to sign Randy Orton to their shows, but Nick was ultimately successful.

When CM Punk returns to RAW on Monday, he may end up signing a deal with the red brand. Just as Nick could offer Randy Orton The Bloodline, Pearce could offer Punk a World Heavyweight Championship match with the man running down his name: Seth Rollins.

#3. CM Punk could confront Seth Rollins

As noted above, Seth Rollins is one of the biggest detractors of CM Punk in all of WWE. He has long talked about The Straight Edge Superstar in a derogatory manner whenever asked about him in public.

When CM Punk returned following WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes were all in or by the ring. While most of them barely reacted or seemed surprised, Seth flipped out.

Next week, CM Punk may choose to finally confront Seth after so much tension building for so long. This could lead to a verbal back and forth, a fight, or the two finding common ground. Be it a brawl, verbal jabs, or a peace treaty, all eyes would be on the pair together.

#2. Drew McIntyre could attack him

Drew McIntyre is a changed man. The Scottish Warrior isn't always smiling or cracking jokes to entertain the crowd. Instead, the former WWE Champion is bitter and angry.

On WWE RAW, for example, he brutally assaulted Sami Zayn backstage after they had a fantastic match. He followed that attack up with one at the end of the night, beating down Seth Rollins and Jey Uso after their title match.

There's a chance that CM Punk could end up being Drew McIntyre's next victim. When he appears on Monday Night RAW, his promo could be interrupted by a Claymore to the face or a Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

#1. Punk could re-create the infamous Pipebomb promo

The Pipebomb is one of the most infamous promos in WWE history. CM Punk took a microphone and sat on the ramp at the end of RAW one week and aired his grievances to the world. In the promo, he went scorched Earth on much of the company.

Punk attacked John Cena, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Stephanie McMahon in the legendary segment. He verbally assaulted anyone and everyone to make a statement. It certainly succeeded, as it remains well remembered over a decade later.

Many fans expected Punk to cut a similar promo on RAW last week, but he didn't. There's a chance that last week was a setup, and he will unleash his issues with his previous employer, wrestlers in the industry, and maybe even those he's working with now in a 2023 version of the Pipebomb.

