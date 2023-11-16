4 things Cody Rhodes can do inside WarGames

On Saturday, November 25, Cody Rhodes will join forces with Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins inside WarGames at Survivor Series when they take on The Judgment Day.

This match will be especially important for The American Nightmare as his father, Dusty Rhodes, was integral to the match's creation in 1987.

Join us as we take a look at four things that Cody can do inside WarGames to stand out from the rest of the field.

#4. Cody Rhodes gets busted open

An aspect of pro wrestling that can help further the drama in a storyline is when a performer bleeds. The imagery of blood in a match can make the fans at home and in the arena more invested in the contest.

During his time in All Elite Wrestling, Cody bled on many occasions, with his bleached blonde hair looking strikingly different in the ring.

Given that WarGames is a rare and violent match, company officials may let him bleed in the matchup, creating an iconic bloody image similar to many other legends over the years.

#3. Cody recreates an iconic AEW moment

Prior to returning to WWE in 2022, The American Nightmare became a bonafide main event star in All Elite Wrestling.

One of the most iconic moments of his time in the company came in 2019 after he went one-on-one with the emerging star Wardlow inside a steel cage. In the closing spot of the match, Cody hit the powerhouse with a moonsault from the top of the cage.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes reflected on how he mentally prepared to hit the moonsault on Wardlow.

"That was a very Terry Funk style of a moonsault,” said Rhodes. “I’m a bigger guy than people think, so the moonsault doesn’t come off easily."The only piece of thinking in my mind was to throw my head back,” said Rhodes. “My body will go where my head will go, that’s something John Laurinaitis and Dean Malenko told me when I first started doing the moonsault. As long as I threw my head back, I knew I’d be OK." [H/T Sports Illustrated]

With a steel cage surrounding both rings at WarGames, Cody will have plenty of opportunities to recreate this iconic AEW moment inside a WWE ring.

#2. Cody Rhodes pays homage to The American Dream

Expand Tweet

Since returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, Cody Rhodes has made it clear that he is looking to win the Undisputed World Title in honor of his late great father, The American Dream, Dusty Rhodes.

As well as paying homage through his words, Cody has also paid tribute to his dad in the ring, most notably when he hits his opponents with Dusty's finisher, the bionic elbow.

During a recent conversation with Busted Open, Cody Rhodes shared how it feels to be a part of WarGames, a match that his dad was so key in creating.

"I really want to almost, like, wax poetic about it in terms of how it’s Dusty’s and it was his creation. But everything is, like, coming up Dusty these days. I’ve told people this before. I thought as time went on and, you know, I got older, they would know less, but he’s just everything. He touched everything, especially on the way out. So to be able to do this is great, but I can’t think of it in that sense because really I’m thinking about the match itself, what Hunter, Triple H, has changed [about] the match, and if there is anybody who had the right to change the match, it was him because of Dusty and his relationship." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Given Dusty's connection to WarGames, it would be an incredible visual for Cody Rhodes to hit a member of the Judgment Day with the bionic elbow in one of the two rings.

#1. A Rhodes Brothers connection

Expand Tweet

Apart from his father, another member of Cody's family who is a legend in the pro wrestling business is his brother Dustin Rhodes (a.k.a Goldust).

The two shared an incredible moment in the ring in 2019 when they went one-on-one in All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking to HOT 97, Cody Rhodes stated that despite all the stars he grew up watching, his brother was his favorite wrestler during his childhood.

"I don't give Dustin enough credit as far as how important Dustin was to me growing up. I'd go to the Omni shows in Atlanta, and [Dustin] got what we used to call a chick pop where all the women would go nuts, and he was also so tall. And I remember thinking, 'Yeah, I came here for Sting, but that’s my favorite wrestler' you know?" [From 18:22 onward].

Another great spot Cody Rhodes could be a part of during WarGames on November 25 could be him hitting his opponent with one of Goldust's signature strikes or doing the pose of Dustin's bizarre WWE gimmick.

