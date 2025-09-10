4 Things Cody Rhodes could do at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

The next premium live event on WWE's calendar is Wrestlepalooza, which is set to take place on September 20 in Indianapolis. The event will mark the Stamford-based company's streaming debut on ESPN, and the creative team has curated a stacked card to live up to the hype.While the event will feature some of the biggest names in the company, one person who is currently missing from the card is the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is currently filming for the live-action Street Fighter movie, in which he plays the character of Guile.Interestingly, while speaking on The Pat McAfee Show last night, Triple H confirmed that Cody would indeed be at the upcoming event in Indianapolis. It is unclear if the Undisputed WWE Champion will return at the event itself or on an episode of SmackDown before it, but assuming it's the former, let's look at four things The American Nightmare could do at Wrestlepalooza:#4. Cody Rhodes could call out Drew McIntyreThe storyline reason for Cody's absence from weekly programming is a vicious attack by Drew McIntyre on The American Nightmare on the post-SummerSlam episode of SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior hit a vicious Claymore on The American Nightmare, driving his skull through the commentary table.Therefore, upon returning, Cody will likely confront McIntyre. The American Nightmare could call out the Scotsman at Wrestlepalooza to further the storyline and set up a match between the two for the future.#3. The Scottish Warrior could strike again at WWE WrestlepaloozaDrew McIntyre has never shied away from pushing boundaries, both verbally and physically. The Scottish Warrior has made it clear that he wants Cody's title, and he has shown that he is willing to go to any lengths to do so. Given what McIntyre did to The American Nightmare last month, Cody will be desperate for revenge upon returning.The Scottish Warrior could take advantage of an emotionally charged Cody Rhodes and attack him from behind at Wrestlepalooza. Falling prey to another beatdown by McIntyre may put Cody at an even greater psychological disadvantage and compel him to put his title on the line to prove a point, exactly what The Scottish Psychopath wants.#2. His former mentor, Randy Orton, could confront himIn Cody's absence, McIntyre had been running his mouth, berating The American Nightmare on Friday nights, until Randy Orton stepped up to him. The Scottish Warrior has been attempting to poison Orton's mind about Cody. However, The Viper made it clear that his attack on McIntyre had nothing to do with Cody Rhodes.Yet, McIntyre's mind games may get to The Viper, leading to Orton being the first person to confront The American Nightmare upon his potential return at Wrestlepalooza. After a heated exchange, even though tension may persist between them, Cody and Orton could challenge McIntyre and a partner of his choice to a tag team match.#1. A massive Triple Threat Match could be set upWhen three people are involved in a rivalry, the perfect way to settle the score is via a Triple Threat Match, and that's exactly the route WWE could take here. Orton and McIntyre are set to lock horns on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, but given their competitive nature, it is unlikely that their feud will end this Friday.When The American Nightmare re-enters the scene, possibly at Wrestlepalooza, both Orton and McIntyre could confront him. This may lead to a massive Triple Threat Match for the Undisputed WWE Championship between Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton.