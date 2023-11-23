4 things that could happen if Jey Uso confronts The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

This Saturday at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Jey Uso will team up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

While Jey Uso has been in an intense feud with The Judgment Day over the past few months, the shadow of The Bloodline still looms over his head. The former WWE Tag Team Champion has tried to distance himself from his brothers, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, as well as his cousin, Roman Reigns.

Join us as we take a look at four potential scenarios that could go down if Jey Uso comes face-to-face with The Bloodline at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. Main event Jey interrupts an interview

Currently, neither Jimmy Uso nor Solo Sikoa have a match confirmed for the premium live event, however, given their star status in WWE, it would be wise for the pair to at least appear on-screen.

To remind fans of The Bloodline's current predicament, Solo and Jimmy may appear in a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley.

During this segment, we may see Jey Uso confront his cousins as he looks to reaffirm his decision to leave his family, on SmackDown.

#3. The Bloodline goes to War

Following this backstage segment, which sees Jey get one over verbally on his brothers, it would not be a surprise if Jimmy and Solo looked to interfere in their sibling's business once more.

With Jey and his WarGames teammates individually entering the two cage structure every five to 10 minutes, Jey's eventual entrance to the ring will be a great time for Solo and Jimmy to get some revenge on him and attack him as he makes his way to the ring.

With The Usos' personal issues still very much at the forefront of both theirs and the fans' minds, Jey recently sat down with Carl Lamarre of Billboard and stated that he wants to face his brother at WrestleMania 40 next year.

"Right now, I feel like Jimmy’s at the top of the list. He’s gotta get this work. He’s still ducking me right now. He knows what it is. If I could talk from Josh and me, it’s my dream match. If this does happen, I’d be so grateful and happy. I would just look at him like, 'Look what we doing. Look at this!' Those are special moments in the ring that nobody in the world knows." [H/T: Yahoo]

#2. Jey Uso sends a message to the WWE's top dog

While Jey Uso still has his eyes set on his two brothers, he, like many others on the roster, is determined to take on his cousin Roman Reigns, and take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship off of him.

The two family members faced off this past August at WWE SummerSlam, with Roman only retaining the title due to outside interference from Jimmy Uso.

Therefore, at Survivor Series: WarGames, Jey Uso may confront Jimmy and Solo and get them to send a message to the Tribal Chief, stating that he is not finished with him.

#1. WWE's main event star confronts his family

As neither Jimmy Uso or Solo Sikoa have a match at the premium live event this Saturday, the two brothers, alongside Paul Heyman, may look to tout The Bloodline's status in WWE by delivering a scathing promo in front of the fans in Chicago.

With this segment all but likely taking place before the men's WarGames match, Jey Uso may look to come down to the ring and confront his family and Heyman to firmly state that he is out of The Bloodline once and for all.

One performer who doesn't want to be associated with the name Uso is Solo Sikoa, who stated to Give Me Sport that he is happy that company higher ups chose for him to keep his name after moving up from NXT to the main roster.

"That was one of the things that was messing with me. I was thinking about it and was like, 'I hope I'm not doing all this hard work in NXT, I'm establishing who I am and building my character, how I look and how I am. I'm different from my brothers. I got the blonde hair. Solo has really grown on me. I hope they don't change me as an Uso.' It's such an easy transition to go back. I took time to perfect my craft as Solo. It's an easy transition if they wanted me to go back or be another Uso." [H/T: Fightful]

With Jey Uso set to go to war this Saturday, this may be the perfect time for his brothers to strike and remind him that he cannot escape his past or The Bloodline.