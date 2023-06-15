4 things that could happen when Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown - Title defense, massive face turn?

Roman Reigns' return to WWE SmackDown could set up a few interesting angles in the ongoing Bloodline saga. The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa have severed all relations with Jimmy, while Jey Uso is at a standstill when it comes to sticking with his brother or staying with The Bloodline.

The last time Reigns was on SmackDown, he got handed a new world title by Triple H and made a mess of Jimmy Uso with the help of his Enforcer. Money in the Bank is on the horizon so all the parties could get the green light to settle their differences inside the ring.

Here are four things that could possibly happen when Roman Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Roman Reigns puts his new championship to test

The Head of the Table was presented with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship two weeks ago. Even though it has retained its lineage, fans are critical of the time when it will be put on the line.

Roman Reigns could add value to the new championship by defending it on WWE SmackDown.

An open challenge for the Undisputed Title will be the perfect main event for the blue brand, which will be returning to the Rupp Arena in Lexington after over four years. A fellow Bloodline member accepting it would be surreal.

#3. The Tribal Chief scolds Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Solo Sikoa's interference ultimately led to Jey Uso losing to Austin Theory. Roman Reigns will need to justify his decision to let The Enforcer loose during the United States Championship match.

He may have wanted Jey Uso to fend for himself rather than allow Jimmy to assist him, which explains why Solo tried to nullify the latter's role.

A master manipulator, Reigns could blame Sikoa for Jey's title loss on WWE SmackDown. The Right Hand Man would then unconsciously blame Jimmy for the defeat since it was his wrongly-aimed Superkick that Austin Theory capitalized upon.

The angle of Solo Sikoa turning against The Tribal Chief will continue while allowing the other Uce to debut a new gimmick named 'Highly-Confused Jey.'

#2. Roman Reigns forces Jey Uso to choose The Bloodline after attacking Jimmy Uso

Last Friday's proceedings further highlighted the crossroads Jey Uso is in. Both Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso apologized to Main Event Jey, but he gave them the cold shoulder. Now that the hype is at its peak, Jey's actual allegiance could be revealed on WWE SmackDown.

Using Jimmy's mistake as leverage, Roman Reigns may try to influence Jey Uso into choosing The Bloodline over his twin. A clear warning shall be sent to the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion if his partner is subjected to another relentless assault before The Tribal Chief poses the question. The answer would be revealed in the following WWE SmackDown episode.

#1. Jey Uso makes his choice and turns face

pau @316REIGNS this night was all about jey and it was so deserved.



they call him MAIN EVENT JEY USO for a REASON. this night was all about jey and it was so deserved. they call him MAIN EVENT JEY USO for a REASON. https://t.co/Wt21o4Va8N

In two weeks, Money in the Bank is going to hit the screens, and one of the most anticipated clashes is between The Usos vs. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. The showdown is heavily rumored to main event the July program. As such, Adam Pearce could "make it official" on the upcoming WWE SmackDown.

Since February, Jey Uso has given subtle hints of turning against Roman. His return to being Main Event Jey last Friday further solidifies the fact that he is back to forging his own path.

Despite Paul Heyman's claims of grooming Jey to be the next Tribal Chief, The Right Hand Man's heated story with Reigns could come full circle this week.

A likelihood on WWE SmackDown is that Jey will snap once Roman Reigns and Sikoa try to hurt Jimmy Uso. The question is: will it be a Superkick similar to Night of Champions, an impending chair shot since Elimination Chamber, or a Guillotine Choke from three years ago that stuns The Tribal Chief? We will find out soon.

