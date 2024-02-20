4 things that may have happened in The Bloodline's backstage segment on WWE SmackDown this week

The Bloodline is back to being one of the most dominant stables in WWE today after The Rock and Roman Reigns joined forces. The reunion of the Anoa'i family has created a lot of discussions and excitement among fans, and it looks like that will continue until this week's episode.

The February 23, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown won't be live due to the preparation for the Elimination Chamber event this weekend. The upcoming episode was filmed last week, and multiple reports suggested that a segment involving The Bloodline was present. It's still unknown what was included and who was exactly in the segment, but since The Rock and Roman were also in last week's show, they may be also there.

For this list, we will look at four things that may have occurred in The Bloodline's backstage segment on WWE SmackDown this week.

#4. Roman Reigns congratulate his cousins for their actions on RAW this week

Two Bloodline members wreaked havoc on this week's episode of WWE RAW. The opening of the show witnessed Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, and the latter only got the victory after Solo Sikoa's interference.

The same happened when Jey Uso faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. After the challenger was moments away from winning the gold, Jimmy Uso interfered and cost his brother the chance of becoming the new IC Champion.

For the upcoming WWE SmackDown show, Roman Reigns could greet Jimmy and Solo the same way he did last week, in a joyful manner with a hug. The Tribal Chief could then praise what they did and encourage more of it in the future, hinting at a possible interference for WrestleMania 40 and winning them over from Dwayne Johnson.

#3. Roman Reigns could insult Jey Uso

Jey's Intercontinental Championship match was the closest chance he could get to finally prove to The Bloodline that he was better by not only defeating The Ring General and his historic run but also by being the first solo champion and not his brother.

For the upcoming SmackDown episode, Roman and the rest of The Bloodline could be talking badly about Jey and even Cody Rhodes. In this way, he could mock his opponents and continue to belittle them.

#2. A major WWE WrestleMania 40 match to be confirmed

Although many were disheartened after Jey's failed attempt to become the new Intercontinental Champion, Jimmy's actions have also excited a lot as this may finally lead to a long-awaited WWE WrestleMania dream match.

The Usos have continuously talked about how their dream match is them facing each other at WrestleMania, and this could finally happen. For the upcoming SmackDown episode, Jimmy could be talking to the rest of The Bloodline and officially decide to finalize his match against his brother.

#1. The Rock and Roman Reigns to clarify their roles in The Bloodline

Many have envisioned a feud between The Rock vs Roman, but not a lot as them standing side-by-side. Many believed Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns being partners won't work mainly because of the power they hold and possible leadership duties, and layers of that could be seen this Friday.

While Roman and Dwayne are on good terms for now, there is noted tension simply because of their position in the business. The Bloodline could hold a meeting, and The Tribal Chief would refer to Dwayne as somebody who was his equal. After Johnson initially agreed, he would still hint that he came to the company first, is The People's Champion, and holds an actual Chief title.