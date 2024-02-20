Cody Rhodes may have made a huge error on WWE RAW: Trusted ally to turn heel on him after WrestleMania? Chances explored

Cody Rhodes has made several enemies but also allies in his time on WWE RAW, and his connections are more important than ever for his upcoming rematch against Roman Reigns. However, some of the stars he grew close with have other intentions after WrestleMania ends.

Cody Rhodes has another chance to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 as he competes against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare's journey in doing so wasn't easy and has created several other enemies and some friends. One who is more memorable than most is Jey Uso, a former Bloodline member turned Cody's partner. However, the latter may be planning for something else after the recent events on RAW.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso battled Gunther and was moments away from becoming the new Intercontinental Champion. However, the challenger failed to do this after Jimmy Uso interfered and attacked him. Jey could view this moment as something much more.

Jey could begin to bond with Cody and reflect on the attacks, while the former is also beginning to form his own story for WrestleMania against his brother. However, the possible heel turn won't occur until after WrestleMania so Jey could focus on his twin.

After WrestleMania, Cody and Jey could reunite, but the latter would betray his former partner. Jey could reason that while he was always there for Rhodes when he needed it, Cody wasn't there when Jey was attacked and would state that he felt "used."

What is Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's relationship like after the latter left The Bloodline?

Cody and Jey briefly became the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

The Usos and Solo Sikoa are some of the major reasons Roman Reigns remained a champion for almost four years. Although they were also the reason Cody wasn't able to become champion last year, Rhodes has no hard feelings about it.

On a past episode of WWE The Bump, Jey Uso revealed that Cody Rhodes inspires him to rise to the top. The former Bloodline member added that they grew closer after Jey moved to RAW, and he was grateful that although he "lost his brother," he gained a new one.

Is Jey Uso willing to fight Jimmy Uso?

From the looks of it, The Usos are more than willing to face each other in a singles match. Jey previously revealed that it would be a dream match to face Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania, and it looks like that might just happen soon.

It remains to be seen what will happen next with Cody Rhodes' attempts to finally finish his story.