4 Things that could be Paul Heyman's favor to CM Punk (March 2025)

Paul Heyman still owes CM Punk a favor, and WWE fans could soon find out what The Best in the World wants. The latter joined the OG Bloodline for Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 as a favor to Heyman to help Roman Reigns and his team defeat Bloodline 2.0. It looked like Reigns and Punk were on the same page before things went wrong at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble.

With WrestleMania 41 approaching, CM Punk could be close to cashing in his favor and getting a main event spot at The Show of Shows. However, he could ask Heyman a few things, as he has an excellent reputation with WWE management.

Check out the four things that could be Paul Heyman’s favor to CM Punk heading into WWE WrestleMania 41.

#4. CM Punk could find himself in a match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 41

CM Punk currently has no match waiting for him at WrestleMania 41. However, what happened at the 2025 Royal Rumble, followed by the latest edition of RAW, suggests that the creative team has big plans for him.

Following Roman Reigns’ attack on The Voice of the Voiceless, fans could see CM Punk demand Paul Heyman to return the favor and get him in a match against The OTC. The angle could work well since Reigns’ Wiseman seems to have a soft corner for Punk.

A battle between the two sides would be epic for fans, and WWE could even add Seth Rollins to the mix. Once the feud starts, Paul Heyman will remain at the center of the drama, as his loyalty will be tested.

#3. The Best in the World could get back with his former manager

Paul Heyman has repeatedly shown his loyalty to Roman Reigns over the past several years. The two have worked exceptionally well together, but with The Bloodline gone, it would make sense to have The Wiseman leave The OTC, too.

As a repayment to the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames favor, Punk could ask Heyman to leave Reigns in his favor heading into WrestleMania 41. That could cause a major dilemma for Paul Heyman, who could finally decide to join CM Punk.

The new pairing would work exceptionally well and give fans something fresh to look forward to on Monday nights. It could also get Punk’s world title campaign going after a solid WrestleMania 41 contest.

#2. He could have Seth Rollins removed from the big match at WWE WrestleMania 41

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and CM Punk is just getting started. Meanwhile, the trouble between Seth Rollins and the two men also heats up as he causes cracks between them.

Punk and Rollins hate each other, and they will likely be in the same ring at WrestleMania 41 as a Triple Threat Match with Roman Reigns hangs in the balance. However, The Best in the World could piss off The Visionary even more by having Paul Heyman talk to the higher-ups.

He could demand a singles contest in the main event of ‘Mania and have Heyman get Rollins excluded from the competition. That could see a vengeful Seth Rollins run interference in the contest and play a major role in its outcome.

#1. The Best in the World could have Paul Heyman betray Roman Reigns

It’s nearly confirmed that CM Punk and Roman Reigns will enter the same match at WWE WrestleMania 41. The two men could go head-to-head in a singles contest, or Seth Rollins could be added to make the booking sweeter.

In either case, Paul Heyman could significantly affect the contest's outcome. He could repay The Best in the World by betraying his Tribal Chief and helping Punk win.

The betrayal would work exceptionally well, especially if WWE plans to have CM Punk win a top WrestleMania contest. It would protect Reigns from a clean loss and open the doors to a singles babyface run for The OTC.

