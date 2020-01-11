4 Things SmackDown got right on this week’s episode (January 10. 2020)

Chaos reigned on SmackDown this Friday night

SmackDown delivered a good episode to kick off the year last week and followed up on the stories and the actions this week.

One of the most anticipated segments of the week involved The Miz’s former partner and guest this week, John Morrison. Lacey Evans and Sasha Banks were also prepared to settle their rivalry in the squared circle after Banks got in Evans’ daughter’s face a few weeks ago.

Fans were also excited to watch The Usos return to the ring this week, while Strowman built his case to win his first singles title in the company.

While the action was rock solid this week, it was the segment involving Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan that took the cake once again.

In this article, we will look at the 4 things that SmackDown got right on this week’s episode.

#4 Miz & Morrison

Miz & Morrison are back at it!

While Miz TV has always been less about the guest and more about the host, it was good to watch John Morrison and The Miz in the same ring once again.

Morrison seemed natural upon his return, and his chemistry with Miz clicked almost immediately on the mic. While there were many better ways to set up Morrison’s first appearance on SmackDown after a long time, it did what it had to effectively.

Morrison mentioning ‘The Big Dog’ Roman Reigns right away was a good touch keeping in mind that a feud between Reigns and Morrison could work really well with the WWE Universe.

Later on, Morrison helped Miz pick up the victory against Kofi Kingston by attacking Big E. This effectively set up Morrison’s first in-ring angle on SmackDown and a feud between The New Day and Miz & Morrison could be extremely big!

The entire segment worked well to build on Morrison’s character and give newer fans a taste of what to expect from the returning Superstar in the coming months.

