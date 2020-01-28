4 Things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week after the Royal Rumble

The week after Royal Rumble is always an exciting one!

Last weekend was an incredible one for wrestling fans around the globe as we not only got a top-notch NXT event in the form of Worlds Collide, but the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Sunday was something to really get the WWE Universe going.

NXT got in some huge matches and moments at Worlds Collide as Imperium came out as the top faction of the NXT brand after defeating The Undisputed Era.

RAW scored big on Sunday, as both Royal Rumble winners came from the Red brand, who will likely get a top Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

NXT Superstars such as Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler also shined bright at the Royal Rumble, while the return of Edge helped turn the entire company on its head.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on all three brands of WWE this week after such an eventful weekend.

#4 Rey Mysterio joins the babyfaces

Rey Mysterio has taken center stage on RAW for quite some time now. While the legend teased retiring from the ring a few months ago, his son Dominick pulled him back into the game and he’s been on a rollercoaster ride ever since.

After his rivalry with Brock Lesnar, Mysterio seemed to have gotten into the books of the ‘Monday Night Messiah’ Seth Rollins. However, Mysterio’s prominence in the United States Championship scene kept him out of the storyline involving Rollins and his new heel faction.

Now that Mysterio seems to have come out of the US Championship scene with Andrade, losing in a Ladder match last week on RAW, he should help Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe in their battle against Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and the AOP.

WWE is trying to make a great faction around Rollins, and putting them up against so much star power will only help them grow and get more notice and heat.

As the premiere babyface of RAW, Mysterio needs to enter this storyline in order to help bring more heat towards Rollins, Murphy, Akam, and Rezar.

