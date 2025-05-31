4 things Vince McMahon could change if he bought back WWE

Vince McMahon was at the helm of WWE for over 40 years before retiring in 2022. After buying the promotion from his father, Vince McMahon Sr., in 1982, he transformed it into a global phenomenon, overseeing multiple eras in his time. He merged the company with Endeavor to form TKO Group Holdings in 2023 and later resigned from his position in January 2024 due to various controversies.

Under TKO and Paul "Triple H" Levesque's creative leadership, the company reached new heights, breaking multiple attendance and revenue records.

Rumors have recently surfaced that the 79-year-old former Chairman of the Board is interested in buying back the Stamford-based promotion. Additional reports of McMahon founding a new media company have raised many eyebrows regarding whether the buy-back might actually happen. In the event that it does occur, it's interesting to consider what changes might be in store.

Here are four potential changes Vince McMahon could make to WWE if he were to buy it back

#4. Vince McMahon would probably terminate WWE's working relationships with other promotions

Vince McMahon was notorious for rarely working with other promotions in his latter years as WWE's head honcho. Despite collaborating with All Japan Pro Wrestling early in his tenure, allowing attractions such as Andre the Giant to go on excursions, he later scrapped this, often refusing even to acknowledge superstars' history in other promotions.

How likely would it be, then, for the 79-year-old to suddenly be open to working with TNA and NOAH as Triple H has done? One gets the feeling that the former Chairman would look to conclude these partnerships as fast as possible and return to the isolated ways of old.

#3. Vince McMahon might put a stop to ring mat sponsorships in WWE upon his rumored return

McMahon was reportedly never a fan of logos on the canvas [Image credit: WWE.com]

Vince McMahon was known for having many eccentric tendencies during his tenure as WWE's leader. Other than barely acknowledging other promotions, a bunch of banned terms, and more, McMahon was known for always keeping the ring mat free of sponsor logos. TKO scrapped that policy, introducing logos to the canvas and turnbuckles from sponsors such as Logan Paul's PRIME beverage.

One gets the feeling that this would be one of McMahon's first areas of focus for change, foregoing that potential revenue for the immaculate canvas aesthetic. This would, in turn, likely lead to the return of a denser live event schedule to compensate for the lost revenue from terminating ring canvas sponsorships.

While it might potentially be more pleasing to the eye, it would put more stress on the talent's bodies.

#2. Vince McMahon could reduce WWE ticket prices

Expand Tweet

Vince McMahon gained a notorious reputation in the business as the head of WWE. He was known to be a cutthroat competitor who tried to undermine his rivals at every turn, engaging in some highly contentious practices for which he was rightly criticized. However, on a select number of policies, the third-generation promoter kept his company consumer-friendly.

One such aspect was ticket prices, which remained fairly pocket-friendly for the average fan until the merger. Ticket prices have steadily increased under TKO, reportedly affecting sales for the biggest PLEs, such as WrestleMania 41. This priced out several lower-spending fans, alienating them from the event.

With the larger-than-life billionaire back at the helm, event prices may be more affordable than they have been recently, offering a silver lining.

#1. Multiple WWE Superstars might lose their push, and Brock Lesnar might return

Expand Tweet

One of the biggest differences between Vince McMahon and Triple H's visions for WWE boiled down to the type of superstars they featured at the top of the card. While undeniable talents such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes have been central to both bookers' plans, others have seen drastic shifts in fortunes due to the power transition.

Stars such as IYO SKY, LA Knight, and Jey Uso have come to prominence under The Game, while Austin Theory, who was set to receive a massive push under McMahon's leadership, has lost some momentum. If the former Chairman returns to power, those dynamics might be reversed, with stars such as Lacey Evans and Braun Strowman being rehired. Additionally, one feels that a Brock Lesnar return would imminently be on the cards!

However, it's worth pondering where a potential Vince McMahon return would leave a one CM Punk, or what it would mean for John Cena's retirement.

