4 Things WWE could change due to Seth Rollins injury

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 14, 2025 02:54 GMT
WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins was supposedly injured during his match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel PLE. The Visionary had seemingly suffered a shoulder injury during the bout and was seen with an arm sling before the start of Monday Night RAW in Australia.

This is considered to be the reason why the betrayal storyline came into play on RAW, and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on The Visionary during the closing moments of the show. This also signals the exit of Rollins from The Vision, and soon, he could also be taken off TV after dropping the title.

On this note, we list out four things WWE could change due to Seth Rollins' injury.

also-read-trending Trending

#4 Drop the WWE World Heavyweight Title off Seth Rollins' shoulders and crown CM Punk the new one

The most viable option for WWE could be getting CM Punk and Seth Rollins to square off in a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event next month, and get Punk to dethrone Rollins as the champion. The Straight Edge Superstar won the No.1 Contenders match on RAW last night.

He is eligible to challenge The Visionary for a rematch. This bout can take place at SNME, next month on November 1, 2025, in Salt Lake City. Since Rollins is injured, this match can be wrapped up soon, and CM Punk can win the World Heavyweight title once again.

#3 Paul Heyman brings a new leader of The Vision

Another change that WWE could make after Seth Rollins' injury is getting a new leader for The Vision. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker are relatively inexperienced on the main roster, and they would need someone to guide them on the show. Paul Heyman can be tasked to rope in a new leader for The Vision, which would give a new direction to the heel group.

#2 Brock Lesnar returns and joins The Vision

WWE could bring one of Paul Heyman's former clients, Brock Lesnar, as the new leader of The Vision. Getting The Beast on board as the new leader of the faction would make sense, as Lesnar did have an interaction with Heyman a few weeks back.

Just a night before Wrestlepalooza, Brock Lesnar came across Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on RAW, and told Heyman that they needed to talk. WWE could use that segment and get Paul Heyman to announce Brock Lesnar as the new leader of The Vision. The Beast Incarnate would indeed be a perfect replacement for Seth Rollins as the heel leader of The Vision.

#1 CM Punk turns heel and joins Paul Heyman and The Brons in The Vision

WWE could also get CM Punk to turn heel and then join Paul Heyman and The Brons as the new leader of the faction. That could also be one of the biggest shockers in the company this year. Punk hasn't been a heel for the past decade.

Although there have been discussions over his heel turn, the creative team hasn't pulled the trigger on this idea. However, with Seth Rollins injured, and The Vision needing a new leader, CM Punk could be made to join The Brons and steer the group to new heights. Paul Heyman and CM Punk have worked together earlier, and this is another reunion that can also work.

The ball is now in Triple H's court, and it remains to be seen how he handles Rollins' injury and subsequently, the future of The Vision on RAW.

Mohammad Bilal

Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

